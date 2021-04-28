In this Junior A clash at Gaelic Park, Monaghan got off to a great start as Elliot Maguire had the opening score and almost followed with a goal to culminate a good run by Paul Lamb.

However, Lamb continued to be on the offensive as his goal-bound effort was deflected, but he settled for a point.

The Farney dominance was short-lived as Tiernan Mathers goaled after an incisive pass from Mikey Brosnan and Ciaran Bennett tagged on a point. Now the youthful, skillful and speedy Barnabas outfit was in top gear as Dion Norney blasted in a goal, and Mathers, Francis Cole, and Brosnan added points to lead by 2-4 to 0-3 at the first water break.

Upon hydration a scoring spree started off by Conor Mathers saw the Bronx Boys net three goals to lead by 5-7 to 0-4 at the break, the Monaghan points coming from Maguire and Kenneth Quirke.

The second half was a truncated affair as Barnabas had the game well wrapped up despite the best efforts of Lamb, Heslin, Quirke, Ahmed, Connolly, and company.

St. Barnabas: Jack Dennis, Michael Boyle, Peter Cronin, Adam Power, Dylan Curran, Ciaran Bennett, Shane Brosnan, Tiernan Mathers, Caolan Mathers, Francis Cole, Conor Mathers, Mikey Brosnan, Dion Norney. Subs: Ray O’Connor, Sean Liddy, Tommy O’Shea, Alan Wynne, Mark McMorrow, Liam Rafferty.

Monaghan: Ray Coyle, Paul Lamb, Colm Fallon, David Muiraghan, Mustafa Ahmed, James Brett, Mick Heslin, Gerard Mullen, Kenny Quirke, James Connolly, Reece Traenor, Elliot Maguire, Ryan Conlon. Subs: Tim Ford, Kevin McManus, Richie Morgan.

