An honesty box in Co Laois selling eggs for Irish charity has shut down after its contents and money box were stolen for the fourth time.

Liam (11) and Sophie (10) Ellis set up their 'LS Eggs' initiative last year, selling eggs from an honesty box that has so far raised nearly €3,000 for the Laura Lynn Hospice, an Irish charity that provides palliative care and support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Liam and Sophie leave the eggs in the honesty box near Capponellan Wood in Co Laois where people can purchase them. Last weekend, a total of 23 boxes of eggs were stolen from the hatch, along with their money box. The box has been closed down for the moment as they figure out another plan.

In a Facebook post, their mother Catríona said it was the fourth robbery and that it was "heartbreaking for Liam & Sophie to put in so much effort and for this to continue to happen."

Unfortunately, we have had to make the decision to close our honesty box for the moment. 😩 We had 23 boxes of eggs... Posted by LS Eggs on Thursday, March 30, 2023

Speaking to RTÉ their mother Catríona said, "The kids put a lot of work in feeding and caring for their hens. They're just so disappointed.

"We leave the eggs there and people just get them as they need. The kids deliver to neighbors also but they have over 100 hens so they had to get another way to sell them," she said.

The Laura Lynn Hospice had previously commented on the sibling's charity work by saying, "We just adore it when children like Liam and Sophie decide to help other children. Their time and effort is very much appreciated. They feed the hens and are great salespeople where all their neighbors and wider community support their hard work. We are just so grateful."

The robbery has been reported to the gardaí.