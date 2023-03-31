The family of a 12-year-old girl who had both of her legs and hands amputated after contracting Strep A has praised her determination and positivity.

Sophie Lanigan, from Blanchardstown in County Dublin, underwent a quadruple amputation after doctors informed her family that the damage caused to her hands and feet was irreversible.

Sophie was admitted to Temple Street Children's Hospital last December with a high temperature and spent two weeks in ICU before being diagnosed with Strep A.

Her organs later began to fail after she went into septic shock. After being diagnosed with Strep A, Sophie continued to deteriorate and was transferred to Crumlin Children's Hospital, where she was placed on a stronger ventilator.

Although Sophie was taken off a ventilator on Christmas Day, doctors informed her that the damage caused to her hands and feet was irreversible and that amputation would be required.

She spent the next four weeks in ICU battling infections, dialysis, and other complications before she was strong enough to face the surgery and has since spent 10 weeks in hospital recovering from the quadruple amputation.

Sophie was discharged from Crumlin Hospital on Tuesday and is now waiting on a bed in the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Her father Keith Lanigan told RTÉ News that he is "amazed at how determined and positive Sophie is".

He also paid tribute to the "amazing" hospital staff that have cared for her since December.

Sophie's family has launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help cover the cost of adapting their home to Sophie's needs.

The fundraiser has so far raised €119,000 of its €130,000 target.

The GoFundMe described Sophia as a " kind, caring, courageous, and beautiful young girl" who has suffered a life-altering event.

"We started this fundraiser because not only would we like to help our hero Sophie, but we would like to help her incredibly strong, brave parents and brother through an extremely difficult time too," organizer Leanne Byrne said on GoFundMe.