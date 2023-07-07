Irish American Kayla Rooney passed away suddenly this week in New York.

“It is with great sadness that our club announces the sudden passing of our U17 Football & Camogie player, Kayla Rooney," St. Brigid's Ladies Gaelic Football & Camogie Club of New York said on social media on Friday, July 7.

“Kayla and her sister Sarah have been members of our club since they were young girls. Kayla’s parents have been proud supporters of their girls and our club from the start.

“Her infectious smile will be sorely missed both on and off the field.

“We are sending all our love and prayers to her parents , Michael and Siobhán, brother Jack, and sister Sarah. Please keep her family, friends, teammates , and our club in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.

“May Kayla Rest in Peace."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Brigid's LGFCC NY (@stbrigidslgfcc)

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Responding to the post from St. Brigid's, New York GAA said: "A young life taken too soon. Kayla played on our camogie development squad.

"Sending love and prayers to all of her family and friends."

The New York Ladies GAA club added: "Sending love and prayers to Kayla’s family, friends and teammates at this terrible time."

Later, the Sperrin Ogs Gaelic Football Club in New York posted: "Our hearts are saddened to learn of the passing of Kayla Rooney.

"All of the Sperrin Ogs members are sending their love and prayers to the Rooney family at this unbelievably difficult time.

"Kayla played with Sperrin Ogs from u7 right up to u13. She was a beautiful girl who brought joy to the team just by her presence. She was a pleasure to coach, a talented player, and true friend and teammate. Kayla will forever be a champion in our hearts.

"Rest In Peace, Kayla."

Our hearts are saddened to learn of the passing of Kayla Rooney. All of the Sperrin Ogs members are sending their love... Posted by Sperrin Ogs New York on Friday, July 7, 2023

In Ireland, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association said it is "deeply saddened to learn of this news from New York."