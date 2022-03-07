An Irish bar located a couple of hours from New York City is looking for J1 students to work for them over the summer.

McSweeney’s Irish Pub, located in Indian Lake, New York, has put out a call to Irish students who are looking for a summer job.

The pub is owned by Cork native Dave McSweeney.

Read more J1 season to return in the US as visa program for Irish students resumes

McSweeney left the Co Cork town of Millstreet in 1979 to move to Australia, before settling in the United States and making the jump from construction worker to publican, reports CorkBeo.ie.

His pub is located in Indian Lake, which gets busy in the summer with people flocking to the town for water sports.

There are a number of lakes in the vicinity and the summer weather is slightly cooler than in the city, according to McSweeney

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show, McSweeney said: “We’re upstate, about 2 and a half, three hours from New York City."

This summer McSweeney’s is going to get a little more Irish !!☘️☘️🍀 Posted by McSweeney's Irish Pub in Indian Lake on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

He added: “It’s so beautiful up here. There’s so much to do. We got the Great Escape [theme park]. We got Gore Mountain for skiing. We got the railroad tracks that you can peddle the cars. We got white water rafting.

“Nature at its finest,” he said.

Nearby, the town Minerva is known as “Irishtown” because of it’s connections to Irish immigration in the 1800s, according to the Irish Mirror.

“There’s a lot of Irish history up here,” said McSweeney.

No previous experience is necessary for the job, which includes accommodation in the motel adjoining the bar.

McSweeney said he is just looking for genuine workers who won’t depend on “mom or dad’s credit card."

Those interested in applying for this job in New York can get in touch on dave@mcsweeneysirishpub.com, or by telephoning at +1 518-648-5832.

You can also contact McSweeney via the pub's Facebook page.