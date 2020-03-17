The St. Patrick's Day Festival in Dublin, which has sadly had to cancel most of its events due to the COVID-19 outbreak, has released a heartwarming video of greetings from the Irish around the world.

A Very Special St. Patrick's Day Message from St. Patrick's Festival, Dublin It is our privilege as a team to deliver the National St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival. Today is undoubtedly one of mixed emotions for us all. This video is a note from the St. Patrick's Festival team to wish you a very Happy St. Patrick's Day. In it, we reflect on our National Day with beautiful imagery of our island, some past editions of the Festival and lovely messages from our Irish across the globe. We have been enjoying the virtual #StPatricksDayTogether photos and videos over the past few days, from lego parades to pets in full costume and all the wonderful creations of kids (and big kids!) across the country. Many thanks to the President of Ireland / Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins for his heartwarming message and to Kíla for the beautiful music. Tag someone who would love this video! Publiée par St. Patrick's Festival Ireland sur Mardi 17 mars 2020

Their message with the video reads:

"A Nation that understands what is it is to be a people globally connected but apart. Although we cannot be shoulder to shoulder we will be together."

The St. Patrick's Day Festival message continues:

"We live in one another's shelter."

Following words taken from Ireland's President Michael D. Higgin's St. Patrick's Day address members of the Global Irish are featured sending special greetings from around the world. From Western Australia to Canada, Dubai to Lithuania, from Bangkok (where we're reminded "Don't forget to wash your hands!", to China from "all the Irish holding tough".

The video ends with the best wishes for St. Patrick's Day and the message that "there is no strength without unity".

They added that the video is "Dedicated to all Irish people, and all people working on the frontline at this challenging time."

