Observe the Feast of Our Lady of Knock from the comfort of your own home this Sunday with a special Irish American live stream event.

On Sunday, August 16, the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal and the Mayo Association of Philadelphia will celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Knock and kick off their collaboration in building an outdoor shrine to Our Lady of Knock at the Miraculous Medal Shrine in Philadelphia.

Sunday's event will be live-streamed on the Miraculous Medal Shrine Facebook page, the Miraculous Medal Shrine website, as well as right here on IrishCentral from 1 pm EST.

The special presentation for The Feast Of Our Lady of Knock on Sunday, August 16 will include a Mass, a virtual visit to the Knock Shrine in Co Mayo, a message from the Co Mayo Knock Shrine's rector Father Richard Gibbons, and performances by Andy Cooney, Irish tenor Cathal Gavin, bagpipers, and the Rince Ri Irish Step Dancing School.

Sunday’s event will highlight the Our Lady of Knock Shrine project, which is a collaboration among the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, the Mayo Association of Philadelphia, and the Irish American community. The completed Knock Shrine will be adorned with the culture and customs of Ireland, including a statuary depicting the apparition of the Blessed Mother, St. John the Evangelist, St. Joseph, and the Lamb of God. The shrine will be located in an outdoor space and surrounded by a Rosary Walk and Meditation Garden outside of the Miraculous Medal Shrine.

Sheila O’Hagan McGirl, Senior Director of Institutional Advancement at the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, said: “This event will celebrate the meaningful collaboration and connection among our friends and supporters in Ireland, the devoted Irish-American community here in the United States, and the Miraculous Medal Shrine.

“We’re looking forward to the completion of the Our Lady of Knock Shrine, which will serve as a beautiful symbol of hope, healing, and strength for our faithful community.”

You can learn more about the Miraculous Medal Shrine in Philadelphia here, and its Our Lady of Knock Shrine project here.

The Miraculous Medal Shrine in Philadelphia

The Miraculous Medal Shrine, home of the Miraculous Medal Monday Novena, welcomes all visitors to its beautiful Shrine, located in the heart of Philadelphia.

The Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal provides a sanctuary for prayer, meditation, and pilgrimage to God and to The Blessed Virgin Mary. Visitors are also encouraged to enjoy our Museum’s historical collection of Marian and religious artwork. The Shrine and Museum are run under the auspices of the Vincentian Community and The Central Association of the Miraculous Medal.

For 104 years, The Central Association of the Miraculous Medal (CAMM) has dedicated itself to spreading devotion to Mary Immaculate and her Miraculous Medal. CAMM also supports programs that assist the poor, the formation and education of seminarians, and care to the aged and infirm Priests and Brothers of the Vincentians’ Eastern Province.

For more information about upcoming events at The Central Association of the Miraculous Medal and the Miraculous Medal Shrine, visit its website.

Our Lady of Knock Shrine at The Miraculous Medal Shrine

Ever since St. Patrick arrived in Ireland preaching the Catholic Faith, the Irish have held a deep love for Mary.

On August 21, 1879, Mary appeared with St. Joseph, St. John the Evangelist, and the Lamb of God in the poor rural village of Knock in Co Mayo. In the two hours in which the apparition occurred, not a word was spoken, but no words were needed, only comfort, strength, and peace. And that’s what flowed from the apparition. More than 20 people witnessed this event in which healings occurred, and the people’s love and devotion deepened.

The Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, in collaboration with the Mayo Association of Philadelphia, is proud to present Sunday's special event devoted to developing Our Lady of Knock shrine at The Miraculous Medal Shrine in Philadelphia. Be part of the movement to help build the shrine to Our Lady of Knock and bring Mary—her hope and her love—to America.