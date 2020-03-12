After recent government recommendations on COVID-19, the 3 Legged Charity Race has announced the cancellation of what should have been the 20th anniversary of the city’s longest-running St. Patrick’s Day event. But even though the race won’t take place this 17th March, the charity continues its fundraising efforts.

The 3 Legged Charity Race is a unique tradition that started in Copenhagen back in 2001 with only a handful of people. It has since become a popular way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with both locals and tourists, and the event has a loyal following of supporters who dress up in green every 17th March to join in the fun. Sponsored by Guinness, it has put Copenhagen on the list of the best places in the world to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

☘️ NOT JUST A BIT OF CRAIC ☘️Back in 2007, the 3 Legged Charity Race became a fundraiser and has since raised over 500,000 DKK for various children’s charities. And, in 2020, despite the cancellation, the charity is still fundraising on MobilePay 71440. The donations are used to support sick children in Denmark and Ireland through Danske Hospitalsklovne and the Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice. The race also supports CCAFO who runs a pre-school project and English-language program in Cambodia. And, in 2016 the race’s donation helped the charity to build a classroom for CCAFO’s English Language Center.

☘️ LET THE SHAMROCK LOVE FLOW ☘️According to organizer Siobhán Kelleher-Petersen; “The goal of the 3 Legged Charity Race is to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Copenhagen and to raise money for our charities. That way we turn our St. Patrick’s Day celebrations into a way of giving. We use the shamrock as a symbol to spread some love around our community and beyond – this is what we call “shamrock love”. Coronavirus has put a stop to the race this year, but it will not stop the flow of our Shamrock love 💚. We have 3 charities who rely on our donation each year and we are asking all our friends and supporters in Denmark, and anyone who cares about St. Patrick’s Day to help us by donating to this year’s fundraiser.”

In 2020, the race continues to fundraise for Danske Hospitalsklovne, Laura Lynn Children's Hospice in Ireland and CCAFO in Cambodia. 100% of all donations are divided evenly between the 3 charities. ☘️ DONATE AND WIN ☘️ Thanks to our good friends at Radisson Collection, the race has a special prize for one lucky donor. Anyone who donates a minimum of 50,- DKK will be in with the chance to win one-night accommodation including breakfast in a Collection-room at the Radisson Collection Royal Hotel. Designed by Arne Jacobsen as Copenhagen’s first skyscraper, this fabulous hotel is ideally located next to Tivoli Gardens and Copenhagen Central Station. To enter send your donation to MobilePay 71440 and in the comment answer the question "What date is St. Patrick's Day?". Competition closes when official fundraising ends- midnight on 18 March 2020.

See our website www.paddysday.dk for terms and conditions.

☘️ TREMENDOUS SUPPORT ☘️Siobhán also wants to thank the sponsors and supporters: “Guinness have always been a very generous sponsor over the years and in 2020 we are grateful for their continued support, despite the late cancellation of our event. We also want to thank the 6 pubs involved in the race for their commitment every year and of course all our loyal volunteers and supporters. We know that everyone is as disappointed as we are, and we hope to be able to re-schedule the race later this year”

The 3-Legged Charity Race association is a non-profit organization, run by volunteers from the Irish-Danish community and friends. For more information about the race visit: www.paddysday.dk.

This article was submitted to the IrishCentral contributors network by a member of the global Irish community. To become an IrishCentral contributor click here.