Ciara Barry, a native of Dublin, died peacefully surrounded by her family at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, on August 13, a notice on RIP.ie said.

Barry is survived by her husband Patrick, her father Pat, her sisters Laura, Aveen, Claire, and Ellen, and her brother Patrick. Funeral details are yet to be announced.

The Irish nurse battled cancer on four occasions, overcoming Hodgkin's Lymphoma twice in her teens and once in her 20s.

However, she was diagnosed with High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome, an aggressive blood cancer, just as she was about to celebrate being 10 years cancer-free.

Barry, who worked in the A&E and Critical Care Unit in Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, traveled to the US to participate in a clinical trial for Car T- Cell Therapy at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. In July, however, she learned that the treatment had not been successful.

A GoFundMe launched by Barry's family to assist with travel and medical expenses, which was mostly self-funded, has so far raised more than €386,000.

In an August 24 update on the GoFundMe, Barry's sister Claire Lynch confirmed that Barry had sadly passed away in Florida.

Lynch wrote: "July had brought sad news that the Car T Cell therapy had unfortunately not helped Ciara's disease and the biopsy showed it had worsened considerably over the last couple of months, despite many hopeful and vigorous attempts at keeping Ciara well.

"Even with this knowledge, Ciara kept moving forward the best that she could. Fighting for her life right up until the end, her fierce courage shining through every step of her final journey.

"Ciara had recently expressed how happy and content she was that she had made it to Tampa to take part in the clinical research trial. She felt it gave her, her family and friends a huge sense of hope and optimism that kept her going for the last six months.

"She was beyond grateful for the monumental help and support that was shown by each and every one of you."

Lynch described her sister as "an inspirational person with the most genuine, beautiful heart.

"A soul full of kindness, compassion with a fantastic sense of humour.

"It has been said many times before but there really was no one else quite like Ciara. She will be greatly missed by all of us, but our memories of wonderful, special times with her will always remain.

"Ciara loved life and the biggest tribute we can offer her is to value every day we are given and live each moment to the fullest just as she did.