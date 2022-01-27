The three-day Virtual Brigid's Festival Vancouver will explore the experiences of women through the medium of Brigid, Ireland’s triple goddess and matron female saint.

Coinciding with the traditional festival of Brigid’s Day (February 1), this series of events will be presented online beginning Sunday, January 30 through to Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Admission to all sessions of Brigid’s Festival Vancouver is free and attendees can register at BrigidFestivalVancouver.com.

Virtual Brigid's Festival Vancouver 2022 lineup:

Sunday, January 30: 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm Ireland

Opening with an official welcome from the Irish Consulate of Vancouver, the first event “BRIGID: A Return to the Divine Feminine” features storytellers from Ireland and Canada and dives into some of the feminist stories of our favourite goddess. You can register for this free, virtual event here.

// BRIGID: A Return to the Divine Feminine

📅 : Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

🕓 : 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST

🌐 : https://t.co/mX3KYNhNMX

The most popular event of last year's festival is back with new stories! — Brigid Festival Vancouver (@bridfestvan) January 21, 2022

Sunday, January 30: 2 - 4 pm PT

Sunday’s line-up also includes a virtual traditional Irish cross-weaving workshop with award-winning Irish-Canadian artist, Deirdre Keohane. You can register for this free, virtual event here.

//Deirdre Keohane We are pleased to announce that award-winning Irish/Canadian artist Deirdre Keohane, will lead the 'Brigid Cross-Weaving' part of the 2022 Brigid Festival Vancouver. 📅Sun, Jan. 30, 2022

🕓2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST

🌐https://t.co/Ty1B9pjUNE#brigidfestvan2022 pic.twitter.com/Dn9Q3aRNOq — Brigid Festival Vancouver (@bridfestvan) January 12, 2022

Monday, January 31: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm Ireland

On day two of the festival, academics will join us virtually from Belfast to discuss The Bad Bridget Project, a historical study into criminal and deviant Irish women in North America in the mid-1800s to early 1900s. You can register for this free, virtual event here.

We are pleased to announce that Dr. Elaine Farrell who co-leads the Bad Bridget project, will be joining us at the 2022 Brigid Festival Vancouver for the event 'Bad Bridget: Histories and stories of Criminal and Deviant Irish Women.'

📅Jan. 31

🕓12p.m.

🌐 https://t.co/s489wDdx9i pic.twitter.com/XMSkJbxsEc — Brigid Festival Vancouver (@bridfestvan) January 17, 2022

Monday, January 31: 5 pm PT

That evening we have a very special presentation from LGBTQ+ activist Chris Morrissey and Dr. Maurice Casey, curator of the “Out In The World: Ireland’s LGBTQ+ Diaspora''. Together they will tell us the extraordinary story of Bridget Coll, a nun from Ireland who first defied Pinochet’s regime in Chile before fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in Canada. You can register for this free, virtual event here.

// The Bridget Coll Story: Presented by Chris Morrissey 📅 : Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

🕓 : 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PST

🌐 : https://t.co/9MJ57I4ULb LGBTQ+ activist Chris Morrissey shares the beautiful and poignant story of her partner Bridget Coll. #brigidfestvan2022 pic.twitter.com/wKRerNMePs — Brigid Festival Vancouver (@bridfestvan) January 13, 2022

Tuesday, February 1: 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm Ireland

On February 1, we bring together representatives from the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at the University of British Columbia in Canada and the Tuam Oral History Project located at the National University Galway in Ireland. This important panel discussion is entitled “Records and Redress: A Dialogue on Irish Mother and Baby Institutions and Canadian Residential Schools." You can register for this free, virtual event here.

// Records and Redress: A Dialogue on Irish Mother and Baby Institutions and Canadian Residential Schools

📅 Tue, Feb. 01, 2022

🕓11:00 a.m. PST Please Note: This is an academic discussion with experts in relation .. (cont)https://t.co/RgJxREgPVD — Brigid Festival Vancouver (@bridfestvan) January 24, 2022

Tuesday, February 1: 3 pm PT

The final event of the festival again celebrates the Irish tradition of storytelling with a performance reading by local Irish diaspora women. You can register for this free, virtual event here.

// Dr. Dara Culhane 📅 : Tuesday , Feb. 01, 2022

🕓 : 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PST

🌐 : https://t.co/RHbkoj4miA We are pleased to announce that Dr. Dara Culhane, will present 'Performance Reading Women of the Diaspora' as part of the 2022 Brigid Festival Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/t4B6hyEbGe — Brigid Festival Vancouver (@bridfestvan) January 24, 2022

You can learn more the Brigid Festival Vancouver on its website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.