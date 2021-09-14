The Council of Irish Associations of Greater Bergen County, Inc is inviting everyone to come out to their Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day 5K Race and Fun Walk this Sunday, September 19 in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

“We anticipate this will be a great day as we reunite and emerge in strength to celebrate Irish culture,” organizers said when the event was first announced back in July.

The 5-K Certified Run will take place on the beautiful paths of New Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, NJ, which boasts views of the NYC skyline.

Runners and walkers of all physical levels and abilities are welcomed to join in on this family-friendly event. There will be a 9 am shotgun start for the 5K, and a 9:10 am start for the 1K.

Registration is now open online here for the event, and in-person registration will be accepted from 7:30 am on September 19.

After the race, festivities will continue with the awarding of race medals while participants can enjoy some traditional Irish music and light fare from 10 am to 12 pm.

👟This coming Sunday, September 19th is our Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day 5K Race & Fun Walk at Overpeck Park in... Posted by Council of Irish Associations of Greater Bergen County, Inc on Monday, September 13, 2021

All proceeds from the Halfway to St. Patrick's Day 5K Race and Fun Walk go towards the Bergen County St. Patrick's Day Parade and The Council of Irish Associations of Greater Bergen County, Inc, which operates as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

“Thanks to the support of our generous sponsors, the 5K Race/Fun Walk has become a resounding success throughout the years,” organizers said. “We are grateful to the many people who support us, without whom the event would not be possible. "

Sponsorship opportunities are still available ahead of Sunday's event - you can find out more here.

In particular, families are encouraged to attend the event to celebrate Irish culture in Bergen County, as well as a return to events that were previously postponed due to the pandemic.

“The post-race festivities are a great opportunity to connect with friends and with our organization,” organizers noted.

About The Council of Irish Associations of Great Bergen County, Inc

The Council of Irish Associations of Greater Bergen County, Inc aims to promote the traditions of Ireland and Irish America in history, language, music, dance, theater, prose, sports, the arts, and industry. It also coordinates the activities of the Member Organizations and the Council to support the Irish American community in Greater Bergen County.

You can find out more about the Council and how to join on its website and Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.