A 2020 survey revealed that the average cost of a funeral in Ireland is over €4,000, with Clare and Sligo responsible for the most expensive funerals in the country.

Released in November 2020, the An Post survey revealed that the standard Irish funeral costs €4,062, including the cost of removal and care of the deceased, embalming, removal to church/cemetery, hearse, funeral directors fee, and a coffin.

However, the average cost excludes items known as "disbursements", including church offering, priest, music, and an obituary notice in addition to burial and cremation costs.

The survey observed that the counties with the highest average funeral costs were Sligo and Clare, with funerals in both counties costing an average of €5,000.

Meanwhile, Wexford is the cheapest county for funerals, costing an average of €3,408.

The An Post survey revealed that disbursements cost an additional €1,440 in Laois, which was the most expensive county for disbursements.

Kerry, meanwhile, was the least expensive county for disbursements, costing an average of €470.

Average cremation costs in Ireland range between €527 (Galway) and €770 (Cork).

A double plot in a graveyard in Deansgrange, County Dublin, cost a nationwide high of €32,000, compared to the least expensive double plot in the country in Shanganagh, Dublin.

The cheapest "standard coffin" was found in County Waterford, costing an average of €1,177, while the most expensive coffin in Ireland (€2,00) was found in Kerry and Laois.

The An Post survey was conducted via telephone between July 26th and August 5th, 2016 by marketing partners on behalf of An Post Insurance.

Survey results are based on the responses of 84 members of the Irish Funeral Directors Association.