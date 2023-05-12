Two men are being investigated over the disappearance of Irish-American woman Annie McCarrick in 1993, according to reports.

Gardaí are re-examining the actions and movements of the two men, including statements they gave to gardaí 30 years ago. The two men are now being treated as suspects in the investigation into Annie McCarrrick's disappearance in 1993.

The Irish Times reports that there is significant focus on the two men, although other avenues continue to be explored. Gardaí are attempting to determine if there are any discrepancies in the information the two men gave to investigators at the time of McCarrick's disappearance that could be seen as problematic.

Both men are from middle-class backgrounds and have built business interests in the 30 years since McCarrick's disappearance.

McCarrick, 27, from Long Island in New York, disappeared without a trace on March 26, 1993. The last confirmed sighting of the missing Irish-American woman was at 11 a.m. at an AIB bank on the Sandymount Road, close to where she lived.

There were also unconfirmed sightings of her in the Sandymount Green area, boarding a Dublin Bus bound for Enniskerry in County Wicklow, and at Johnny Fox's pub in the Wicklow Mountains.

Her mother Nancy said in March 2023 that she believes there is no chance that her daughter is still alive, adding that being able to bring her body home to New York is the "best" her family could hope for.

Nancy McCarrick reportedly wrote to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to ask him to upgrade her daughter's disappearance to a murder inquiry.

While gardaí have recently upgraded the disappearance to a murder inquiry, the Irish Times reports that Nancy McCarrick's request was not the reason for the upgrade.

Instead, gardaí upgraded the investigation to a murder inquiry in March because they believed there was a strong chance that the case could be advanced if it was upgraded.

Speaking after the decision to upgrade the investigation, Nancy McCarrick said she believed gardaí were going to "start from the beginning" in the search for her daughter.

"I think it's the best we could hope for," Nancy told RTÉ News in March.

Asked if she had any hope that her daughter was still alive, Nancy said it wasn't "remotely" possible.

"I did (have hope) for a very, very, very long time but not after 30 years," she said.

"I would just love to be able to find her."