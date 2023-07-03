Abby and Erin Delaney shared a skull and a blood vessel known as the "superior sagittal sinus" when they were born on July 24, 2016.

Their mother Heather learned that she was carrying "craniopagus twins" around 11 weeks into her pregnancy and gave birth to her two daughters after just 30 weeks.

They subsequently underwent an intensive separation procedure at Children's Hospital in Philadelphia in June 2017.

Marking the anniversary of Abby and Erin's separation in June, their proud parents posted: "6 years ago today these girls went into the biggest surgery of their lives and came back in separate cribs for the first time.

"For 17 hours we waited and prayed that they would make it through, and we haven’t stopped praying since.

"And today they are happy 6 year olds who have crushed so many odds in their little lives.

"We are beyond proud of them and all they’ve overcome."

Coinciding with the six-year anniversary of the twins' separation was their graduation from kindergarten.

"Watching them graduate, it was like we were dreaming," Heather told People Magazine.

Erin received the "Dolphin Award" at the graduation ceremony in recognition of her "adventurous heart," while Abby received a "Deer Award" for being a "gracious friend who treats all people in a gentle and kind way."

Heather told People that she has always strived to inspire hope in other parents faced with a similar type of pregnancy and said her daughters' recent graduation was proof that they could lead happy lives.

"We want to show there is the possibility they can be separated and then lead healthy and happy lives," Heather said, adding that the "sky is the limit" for her two daughters.

In a St. Patrick's Day message on a Facebook page set up for the twins this year, their parents said: "Happy St. Patrick’s Day from little miss shenanigans 1 & 2.

"Even with a fever we can still smile about St. Patrick’s Day! Being Irish is one of our favorite things."

The Delaney family has an Amazon wishlist for things for the girls and things that will help the family.