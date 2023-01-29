A pianist who lost her sight during the Omagh bombing in 1998 will perform at a concert honoring those who volunteered in the aftermath of the Creeslough gas station explosion last October.

Claire Bowes was just 15 when she lost her sight during the bombing 25 years ago but has become an accomplished pianist and will perform at the "Together for Creeslough" charity concert on Monday night.

The concert is dedicated to the families who lost loved ones following an explosion at an Applegreen Service Station in the town, while it will also honor members of the emergency services who tirelessly attempted to save victims in the aftermath.

Read more President of Ireland makes Christmas visit to Creeslough

The tragedy rocked the small community, leaving ten people dead and eight others hospitalized.

Joe Gallagher, who organized Monday night's concert, said the aim of the concert was to provide hope to locals and added that he was "delighted" that Bowes would be performing.

"We’re delighted that Claire will be playing on Monday night. Claire has shown great courage and strength after sustaining life-changing injuries in the Omagh Bomb in 1998. Our ultimate aim is to give the people of Creeslough and surrounding towns a sense of hope through Monday night’s concert," Gallagher told Donegal Daily.

Bowes, who will accompany a children's choir made up of students from local schools, will join a star-studded line-up at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny on Monday night, including Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy, Brian Kennedy, Mickey Joe Harte, and Lisa McHugh.

Gallagher paid tribute to all artists taking part in Monday's concert and said it will be a night to remember.

"All the artists performing on the night are good friends of mine. I don’t ask them to do much. In fact, I’ve never asked them to do anything outside of the norm. But when I did on this occasion, they all jumped. It’s going to be a night to remember, and we hope that everyone who is coming along will look back on the concert in years to come with fondness.

"It’s unfortunate that it takes a tragedy to bring everyone together, but we didn’t want the opportunity to pass without doing something for the people of Creeslough, and those that helped them in their hour of need."