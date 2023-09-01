Ciarán Briody, aged in his 20s, has died after being hit by a bus in Dublin City on Thursday night, August 31.

Gardaí in Dublin said in the early hours of Friday that they were at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 11:30 pm on Thursday night.

The collision, which involved a bus and a pedestrian, occurred at the junction of Amiens Street and Store Street in Dublin 1.

The pedestrian was fatally injured during the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported.

Gardaí said later on Friday that the victim is Ciarán Briody. A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to provide support to the family of the deceased.

Briody's body was removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall, where a post-mortem is expected to take place in the coming days.

Gardaí said in an update on Friday afternoon that Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene.

Amiens Street, Store Street, and Beresford Place have reopened to traffic and pedestrians.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were in the Amiens Street/Store Street area last night between 11:15 pm and 11:45 pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Busáras was closed for a period on Friday morning "due to a serious incident in the area" but has since reopened.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said the bus was not in service at the time of the collision and said there were no passengers on board.

“Bus Éireann wishes to convey our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased," Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent said.

“We are cooperating fully with the Garda investigation.”

The Luas Red Line service was also disrupted on Friday morning as a result of the incident, while gardaí closed off access to Amiens Street from Beresford Place.

The man is the tenth person to die on Ireland's roads in a week. https://t.co/qJPhFUayiY — NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) September 1, 2023

Thursday night's death in Dublin was the twelfth on Irish roads in less than a week, and is believed to be the 126th in Ireland this year.

On Friday, August 24, four young people, including two siblings, were killed in a single-vehicle collision near Clonmel, Co Tipperary. The group was reportedly en route to a Leaving Cert celebration in Carlow Town.

On Sunday, August 27, a motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Mullaghatour, Belmont, Co Offaly.

Later on Sunday, Gardaí confirmed that another motorcyclist, also in his 40s, was killed in a single-vehicle collision at the Junction 1 Southbound of the M1/M50 slip road in Dublin.

On Tuesday, August 29, a driver in his 40s was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Carrowreagh, Bridge End, Co Donegal.

Later on Tuesday night, three people - grandparents and their grandchild - were killed in a single-vehicle collision near Cashel, Co Tipperary, not far from where Friday's fatal collision occurred. Two other people injured in Tuesday night's collision, family members of the deceased, were hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, a three-year-old girl, locally named as Rosaleen McDonagh, died after a road traffic collision that occurred in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The Irish Government is now considering reducing speed limits across the country to tackle the rise in road fatalities.

A senior member of An Garda Síochána has also proposed reducing speed limits on rural roads.

"Every kilometer of speed we can reduce reduces the risk of it being a fatality or (of) serious injury," Transport Minister Eamon Ryan told RTÉ Radio 1.

Ryan, along with junior minister Jack Chambers, plans to bring a memo on the topic to the Government in the near future.

"I think that’s one mechanism that we can do quickly. We’ve been working on it for some time now.

"So that’s one key measure, that we can help reduce the amount of injuries."