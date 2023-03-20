A Derry teacher has been killed in a cycling accident in the United Arab Emirates.

Caina Healey, 35, died after being struck by a car while cycling to work in Al Taweelah in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, March 15. Emergency services rushed to her aid, but Healey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Healey had lived in the UAE for several years and worked as a PE teacher at Amity International School.

Her remains are expected to be repatriated in the coming days and could even be returned to Derry as early as Tuesday, according to the Irish News.

In a statement, the Irish Embassy in the UAE described Healey as a "caring teacher" and a "loving friend".

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"We are devastated by the loss of a dear member of our community in Abu Dhabi, Caina Healey. An incredible athlete, a caring teacher, and a loving friend to many. Caina was a shining light that left us far too soon," the Irish Embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

We are devastated by the loss of a dear member of our community in Abu Dhabi, Caina Healey. An incredible athlete, a caring teacher and a loving friend to many in the 🇦🇪. Caina was a shining light that left us far too soon. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. pic.twitter.com/KhEjDe8sHL — Irish Embassy UAE (@IrelandEmbUAE) March 17, 2023

School principal Adrian Frost said Healey had an "immense impact" on the lives of her students and colleagues.

"Many of her students attribute their achievements, their character, and their values to the instruction and coaching that they received from her," Frost said in a statement.

"I have heard affirmations from all over the city of the high regard in which she was held. The loss we feel is keenly felt not just within our own school community, but all across the city."

Healey was described as an accomplished swimmer, Irish dancer, and football player and was highly regarded in the Abu Dhabi triathlon scene.

The Derry woman was set to represent the UAE in the Half Ironman World Championships in Finland later this year.