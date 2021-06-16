The search continues for Cian McLaughlin, 27, in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in the US. The Dublin native was last seen on June 8.

On June 15, as the US National Parks Services continues the search for the missing Irish man, a GoFundMe was launched to support McLaughlin’s family.

The GoFundMe, which has raised more than half of its €50,000 goal in less than a day, says in part: “His mother Gráinne and her partner are travelling out to Wyoming. We have set up this Gofundme to help with travel and accommodation costs and any contingencies.”

An update posted today, June 16, said: “Thank you, thank you.

“Given all the unknowns and people's heartfelt desire to support Cian and Gráinne, we are upping our fundraising goal. We are keeping hopeful. xxx Iva, Adrienne, Ciara and Peter.”

Grand Teton National Park said in a tweet on Tuesday that the search operation for McLaughlin had entered its third day.

The National Parks Service said on Tuesday: "McLaughlin was last seen by a friend around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, approximately a half-mile from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead, hiking to an unknown destination.

"Rangers received additional tips today about potential sightings of McLaughlin on the switchbacks below the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction and in the vicinity of Delta Lake on Tuesday, June 8.

"As McLaughlin’s plans were unclear, anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since Tuesday, June 8, may have seen him and are encouraged to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.

"Security cameras show that McLaughlin entered the park via the Moose Entrance Station on Tuesday, June 8 at 2:15 p.m. He was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and a red watch while in his vehicle. In addition, it is believed he was wearing shorts, a bucket hat, and round sunglasses. McLaughlin also has a noticeable forearm tattoo on his left arm. The missing person flyer has been updated.

"Today’s search included over forty park staff conducting ground search efforts in high probability areas of the backcountry. Five search and rescue dog teams, members of Teton County Search and Rescue, and the Teton Interagency Helicopter have also been involved. In addition, the Civil Air Patrol flew a search this morning using Forward Looking Infrared, a thermographic camera that senses infrared radiation. Search operations will continue tomorrow.

"Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch:

Call or text the tip line: 888-653-0009

Online: www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip”

Email: e-mail us