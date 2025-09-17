The Morrison Legacy Foundation is set to host a celebration honoring former U.S. Congressman Bruce Morrison and the 30th anniversary of the Morrison Visa Program, a landmark initiative that transformed the lives of thousands of Irish individuals and significantly enriched the Irish-American community across the United States.

The Morrison Visa Program, enacted under the Immigration Act of 1990, created a specific visa allocation over a three-year period for nationals from countries that were underrepresented in US immigration. A significant portion of these visas (40%) were specifically designated for Irish immigrants from both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

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Over the program's duration, 45,000 of these designated visas were successfully secured by Irish applicants, providing a legal pathway for them to establish new lives in America. The contributions of these visa recipients have since resonated across various sectors, including business, education, and the arts, while also strengthening the ties between the US and Ireland.

The celebration will be a central event in a series of initiatives organized by the newly formed Morrison Legacy Foundation. This non-profit organization is dedicated to preserving the history of the Morrison Visa Program and celebrating its profound impact. Its mission includes documenting the contributions of visa recipients, analyzing the program's socioeconomic impact on both the United States and Ireland, and fostering deeper transatlantic connections through cultural, educational, and business initiatives.

The Morrison Legacy Foundation's work goes beyond the celebration, aiming to inspire future generations and support the next wave of community builders between Ireland and the U.S. The foundation is also inviting visa recipients to share their personal stories and experiences on its website.

These narratives will highlight the program's lasting impact on their lives and communities, contributing to a collective history that honors the past while looking to the future.

Bruce Morrison, the architect of this transformative program, was a former U.S. Congressman from Connecticut with a background in chemistry and law. His commitment to social justice led him to champion immigration reform, and his efforts not only facilitated the Morrison Visa Program but also emphasized the importance of inclusive and equitable immigration policies.

As Morrison himself has stated, "Immigration is not charity. We didn't award the visas for the good of the Irish. We did it for the good of America".

The celebration offers an opportunity to recognize Bruce Morrison's pivotal role and the program's 30-year legacy that has transformed the Irish-American community. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available upon request through the foundation's website.

The legacy of the Morrison Visa Program is not just about the numbers of visas granted, but about the thousands of stories of individuals who built new lives, enriched American society, and contributed to the vibrant tapestry of the Irish-American community.

The event will take place on October 1, 2025, at the Rainbow Room in New York. For more information visit MorrisonLegacy.com.