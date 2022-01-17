The funeral of murdered schoolteacher Ashling Murphy will take place on Tuesday morning in her native Co Offaly.

Close family and friends will attend the funeral mass for Murphy, which will be held at St. Brigid's Church in Mountbolus near Tullamore at 11 am.

Fr. Michael Meade, the parish priest of Kilcormac Killoughey, will be the chief celebrant at the mass.

Murphy will be laid to rest at Lowertown Cemetery in Mountbolus after the mass.

Arrangements posted on Rip.ie stated that Ashling will repose at her family home between 3 and 8 pm on Monday.

She also reposed at her family home between 3 and 8 pm on Sunday.

"Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mountbolus. Family flowers only, please. House strictly private on Tuesday, please," the notice stated.

The notice added that Ashling is sadly missed by her father Raymond, her mother Kathleen, brother Cathal, sister Amy, and boyfriend Ryan in addition to her aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, and friends.

Members of the public can watch the funeral service online at MemorialLane.ie.

The shocking murder of Ashling Murphy as she was going for a run in broad daylight last Wednesday has sparked a wave of fury and grief across the country.

Dozens of vigils took place throughout the country and among the global Irish diaspora over the weekend to honor Ashling's memory and to call for action on violence and harassment against women.

Thousands of people attended vigils at Dáil Éireann in Dublin and Tullamore Town Park in County Offaly on Friday night, while hundreds of global Irish attended vigils in London, New York, and Vancouver among others.