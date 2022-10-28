An Irish woman who overcame Stage 4 breast cancer has won €134,000 after purchasing a quick pick ticket for last Saturday's Irish Lottery draw.

Anne Marie Canavan, 46, underwent a double mastectomy in 2018 and slipped into a coma the following year after contracting pneumonia.

However, the Westmeath mother-of-one is now cancer free and has enrolled in a care skills and care of the elderly course.

Canavan was surrounded by her classmates when she found out she had won the €134,357 prize last Monday.

She had bought the Lotto quick-pick ticket in a store in Kilbeggan, County Westmeath, on Saturday ahead of the Irish Lottery draw on Saturday night.

Canavan brought her family with her to National Lottery HQ to collect the prize and said she was looking forward to "giving back" to the people who offered her so much support as she battled cancer.

"I’ve had a rough couple of years health-wise, so I’m really looking forward to giving back to my family, who gave me so much strength and support during that time," Canavan said at Lottery HQ.

"I have three sisters, one brother, and an amazing daughter. My mam has always dreamed of a brand-new car, so I hope to get her one."

Canavan told the Irish Mirror that she is "still in shock" at winning the big prize.

She said she checked to see if she had won the prize after her tutor mentioned that a winning ticket had been sold in John Whelan's store in Kilbeggan.

"I Googled the number for last Saturday night’s Lotto and low and behold all these numbers started popping up and I stopped at the fourth number," Canavan told the Irish Mirror.

"I said to my colleague that I study with ‘please somebody check this ticket because I think I’ve won the Lottery."

Canavan added that she probably would have "forgotten" to check her numbers if her tutor hadn't mentioned anything about the winning ticket being sold in Westmeath.