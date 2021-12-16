Ann O'Flaherty, originally from Ireland and described as a "nurses' nurse," is survived by her husband and three children. The investigation into her death is ongoing.

Ann O'Flaherty, a nurse at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston, was struck by a car and killed on Wednesday (Dec 15) at around 6 am.

O'Flaherty, originally from Ireland, had been a nurse at St. Elizabeth's since 1988. She is survived by her husband and three children, the Massachusetts Nurses Association told Boston 25 News.

The veteran nurse had been crossing the street outside the hospital, at the intersection of Washington and Cambridge streets, when she was struck by a silver Audi and killed. She was pronounced dead at the scene the Boston Globe reported. The driver remained at the scene.

In a statement, Ellen MacInnis, a St. Elizabeth’s emergency department nurse and a member of the union’s board of directors, said “Ann was a nurses’ nurse. After working on Cardinal Medeiros 6, a medical/surgical unit, Ann became an accomplished ICU nurse. Recently she took a position in the Endoscopy unit."

She added, "Ann oriented me when I went to the ICU some years ago. Her practice was superb and she always took the most wonderful care of her patients. We’re sad beyond words.”

An earlier statement from the hospital said: “We are heartbroken by the news of this tragic accident and are providing support to the victim’s family and our colleagues during this very difficult time.”

Boston police are now investigating the incident. They are checking the brakes and safety features of the Audi, registered to a local address. No charges or citations have been announced.

Locals told Boston 25 News that this stretch of road can be "very fast".

“It can be because you have cars coming from both ways and coming off the section right there they are coming from three different ways,” a local said.

Another added “A lot of times cars just go through here real quick and don’t slow down. Particularly when they come down the hill.”

The investigation into her death is ongoing.