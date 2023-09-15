​An Post has released a new national stamp marking the centenary of Ireland’s admittance to the League of Nations.

Ireland joined the League of Nations in September 1923, giving the fledgling Irish Free State the opportunity to engage more extensively with other countries.

In commemoration of the centenary, An Post has released a stamp featuring the national colors of a selection of member countries and the green, white and orange of the Irish flag.

Founded in January 1920 by the Paris Peace Conference that formally ended the First World War, the League of Nations was the first worldwide intergovernmental organization whose principal mission was to maintain world peace. The League was formally disbanded in 1946, and its powers and functions were transferred to the United Nations.

The Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD said: “I am delighted to welcome this new stamp, a timely reminder of Ireland’s history of active engagement in world affairs.

"It is important that we remember and celebrate the significance of Ireland taking our place among our fellow nations.

"This stamp commemorates Ireland’s ambition as a new state and marks our active engagement in world affairs ever since.”

The stamp design, produced by leading design house Zero-G, presents a symbolic representation of Ireland’s membership of the League, featuring the national colors of a selection of countries from both the founding members and those countries which joined prior to Ireland, and highlighting the green, white and orange of Ireland.

An accompanying First Day Cover envelope shows the then Irish Free State delegation to the League of Nations, September 1923, courtesy of National Archives of Ireland.

The stamp, which was released on September 7, is now available at main post offices, Dublin’s GPO, or online at irishstamps.ie.