Abbie Flynn left her cellphone at home to take a walk before a Super Bowl party at her family's vacation home in Massachusetts. She has not been seen since.

Flynn, who lives in Houston, Texas, was preparing for a party at her family's vacation home in Gloucester, Massachusetts on Feb 2 when she decided to take a break and go for a walk outside, the Houston Chronicle reported.

She left her cellphone in the house and the food that she was preparing for guests remained out in the kitchen. The retired nurse was last seen at 4.30pm.

Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley told “Dateline NBC”, “There was an indication that she had been at home, that she prepared for the party, but she was not there."

Authorities describe Flynn as around 5 feet 5 inches, about 200 pounds, with brown hair. She may have been wearing a navy blue L.L. Bean puffer jacket, L.L. Bean boots, blue jeans, and a flannel shirt.

The authorities searched the area including the woods for Flynn but the search has since been called off. Dive teams are now searching the surrounding coast when the weather allows.

Police spokesman John Guilfoil told the Houston Chronicle "There is a plan for the Massachusetts State Police dive team to commence a search with underwater means, but we have been waiting for the proper weather to go out into the ocean"

Authorities say they have "no reason to believe" there was foul play involved in her disappearance.

Police Chief Conley told the local press “We’re working primarily under the theory that she did what she said she was going to do. Which was go for a walk, and perhaps [she] either got lost or had a medical incident.”

When guests arrived at Abbie Flynn's home in Gloucester, Massachusetts for a Super Bowl party, their host was nowhere to be found. A week later, she's still missing.

Flynn is originally from Gloucester. She splits her time between her hometown and Houston, where her husband, Rich, works as a radiologist.

Her brother Brian Flynn, told “Dateline", “They have a wonderful life and are just really happy.

“It doesn’t make sense that she would just walk away.”

He said “As soon as I got the call, my son drove me straight to the airport and I was at her house by 10 a.m. the next morning.

“We’re all in shock. This is just heartbreaking for all of us.”

Flynn has three adult children, one who lives in New York and two who are away at college.

Brian added "She spoke to them that afternoon. The day she went missing,” he said. “She is the most caring and selfless mother, friend and sister. She’d do anything for any of us.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Gloucester Police Department at (978) 283-1212.

