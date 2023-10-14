Luttrellstown Castle has been named as Europe’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort for 2023 at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

Luttrellstown Castle Resort is an elegant and luxurious 5-star resort situated on 567 acres of lush private parkland, located in Clonsilla, twenty minutes from Dublin City center.

Within the resort lies an immaculate 18-hole championship golf course, an alpine lodge-style clubhouse and the world-famous 15th Century Luttrellstown Castle, which is offered on a fully exclusive basis.

The castle can accomodate weddings and celebrations of up to 180 people. Along with the beautiful reception rooms, the castle has 20 bespoke bedrooms accommodating approx. fifty people.

Luttrellstown takes its name from the Luttrell family, who held the estate for more than 300 years until 1811. The castle, which was once owned by members of the Guinness family, hosted visits by Queen Victoria in 1844 and 1900, and was thrown into the media spotlight more recently when Victoria Adams married David Beckham there in 1999.

Over the years many notable celebrities and members of the royal family have stayed at the castle, including Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco, Fred Astaire, Douglas Fairbanks, Queen Magrethe II of Denmark, Paul Newman and Ronald Reagan.

According to Ivan King, Luttrellstown Castle Resort CEO: “We are truly delighted to win this award, it’s a wonderful accolade for us. It was a hotly contested category so it’s even more rewarding to know we won. It's always a team effort so a big thank you to all our colleagues and thanks to everyone who voted for us.”

Celebrating travel excellence since 1993, the WTA Europe Gala Ceremony took place on September 29 in the Sheraton Batumi in Georgia. The voting attracted thousands of entries and is regarded as the travel industry’s leading awards.

The World Travel Awards serve to acknowledge and reward best in class across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.