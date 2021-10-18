A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for a County Westmeath family who lost their home in a devastating fire.

On Thursday afternoon, October 14, a fire broke out in Lisa and Nigel Grennan's family home in Carn Park, Mount Temple, Co Westmeath, reports the Westmeath Independent.

The family was fortunately not home during the time of the fire, but the house burned to the ground and the family of four lost everything.

Local groups in the area quickly rallied together to coordinate a fundraising effort to help support the family.

The groups have set up a GoFundMe page called ‘Grennan Family Support Fund.'

The organizers of the GoFundMe campaign said: "We as a community, are devastated for the incredible loss of their family home, which was built and completed only two years ago.

"Fortunately, Lisa, Nigel and their two young children were not in the house at the time, but they now face the difficult task of rebuilding their lives and their home following the loss of everything they own."

The Grennan Family Support Fund will help to provide much needed financial relief for the family during this difficult time.

So far, there have been 1.5k donations made, and €88,890 has been raised of the €100,000 goal in two days.

Fine Gael Cllr John Dolan told the Westmeath Independent that the community was devastated for the family.

“The community were quick to act and all we can do now is look forward and see where we can do to help. That's where communities are great at rallying around.

“We can just be glad the family is okay, the house can be replaced, and will be,” he added.

To donate go to the GoFundMe page, which can be found here.