In Fenit, County Kerry, a statue of St Brendan the Navigator looks out over the harbor and points west toward America, a reminder that the link between this stretch of Atlantic coast and the United States goes back some 2,000 years. For the many Irish Americans who dream of owning a home on this side of the water, the encouraging news is that the hardest decision is choosing the view, because nearly everything else can be handled on the ground here in Ireland.

Cows chewing the cud from the front window and a view of Tralee Bay across to Derrymore Beach from the rear windows. The location could not be more picturesque; however, the interior needs a refurbishment to create that warm, sophisticated home where you can welcome family and friends. Working for years renovating properties like this has given me a unique perspective when taking on a project like this house in Fenit.

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Water pressure and all of the necessary services to create the perfect home are available in Fenit, and it is possible to source excellent tradespeople locally to create beautiful joinery and paint finishes; however, all of the furniture and fixtures will have to be supplied from Tralee, Dublin, or, in some cases, for specific items, we can get them shipped over from mainland Europe.

When I was renovating a house near Waterville in County Kerry, we managed to source the most beautiful fabrics from Paris, had the curtains made in Dublin, and the fitter traveled from Tralee to install the Roman blinds and curtains.

Ireland is relatively small; Dublin to Fenit, which is essentially the width of the country, is the equivalent of Chicago to Detroit. When you consider this, it is clear that a holiday home in Kerry gives you access to the entire country while being in one of the most scenic parts of the world.

The statue of St. Brendan the Navigator, which overlooks Fenit harbor, points towards America, and legend has it that he and his fellow monks discovered America before Christopher Columbus. St Brendan is also recognized as the patron saint of the United States Navy, so the link between Fenit and America goes back 2,000 years.

Creating a beautiful home in Ireland is a dream for so many, and it can be realized easily with the right advice and direction. Choose a house that is in a scenic location, and the rest can be dealt with on the ground here in Ireland while you are stateside choosing which raincoat to pack for your Irish holiday!

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