Where can you buy your St Patrick's Day products if you're not in Ireland this year?

You no longer have to travel to Ireland to treat yourself to some Irish products (though we can't wait for that day to come again soon!) Instead, there are some great shops and websites that sell high-quality authentic Irish goods internationally. We've rounded up a few of our favorites.

Faith and Begorra

Owner Susan Banks is beginning her 30th year of business with Faith and Begorra. Take a short 40-minute drive west from New York, to Denville, NJ and see why award-winning Downtown Denville, thrives even in tough times. Faith & Begorra is an Irish Catholic Shop that is purveyors of Communion Attire for boys and girls. Check out their exclusive special day Communion dresses. They are a sweet line of dresses direct from Dublin on offer, along with 1000 more dresses, gifts, & suits which make them the largest one-stop Communion shop on the East Coast.

Two food deliveries a week keeps them well stocked with lots of Irish treats, sausages, puddings, and more. Easter Eggs and new sweaters have just arrived from Ireland, along with Hanna Hats from Donegal, and sparkly new jewelry.

Shop their website or call them on 973.625.0070.

Fáilte

Fáilte is all ready for St. Patrick's Day and Easter. A one-stop-shop for everything Irish, it's St Patrick's Day every day at Fáilte. They have a wonderful selection of imported foods, fragrances, clothing, Celtic Jewelry, Flat Caps, and household goods. Don't forget to grab your Cadbury Easter eggs. This is our 20th year in business and we have loved every day of it

You can check out their website or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

The Irish Centre

We all know the celebrations this St. Patrick’s Day will be a little quieter, but The Irish Centre is here for you with all things Irish at our Jersey Shore location. From imported Irish breakfast foods, music, cultural gifts for the home t traditional and luxury Irish sweaters. Including Irish jewelry for your loved ones, exceptional Irish clothing, and hats from all over Ireland. Don't forget the wee ones, The Irish Centre has something for the whole family, and while we can’t have huge celebrations they still have all the truly wonderful Irish gifts to mark these very special occasions.

The Irish Centre is located on Spring Lake, NJ on the Jersy Shore. You can also visit their website.

Tinker's Cart

The Tinker's Cart is truly the little Irish shop that could. Established in 1997, the business has weathered many storms and has grown and expanded despite the current climate. "We were lucky to have a strong website presence," says owner Cheryl Hughes. "The circumstances forced us to pivot and adapt to serve our customers. We started by shipping and delivering the Irish products our customers knew and loved. This led to developing and implementing a subscription box service. Our Bits & Bobs and Snack & Craic boxes have been a huge hit with subscribers all over the country". The Tinker's Cart has a sister business Tinker's Cart Art. Cheryl teaches art classes virtually suited to complete beginners. "Art heals the soul and this year we can all use a little healing". This month she is offering a range of Irish-themed paintings. A true testament to the fact "Where there's a will there's a way".

Located at 152 Green Street, Worcester MA 1608. You can call them on 978-365-4334 or visit their website here.

O’Meara's Irish House

O’Meara’s Irish House is geared up for St. Patrick’s Day. We know that festivities still might look a little different this year, but we can still celebrate St. Patrick and Irish culture. Now is the time to spruce up your home pub, invest in a new Irish sweater or piece of jewelry, decorate your home with a St. Patrick’s Day themed table, brush up on your Irish history, bake Irish soda bread with your family, or start a movie marathon of some of your favorite Irish films. Better yet, all of the above! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Visit their website for more information.

Donegal Square

Neville Gardner, the proprietor of Donegal Square, a Celtic store, based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub, has launched a Hope for Life, specially designed tartan to raise funds for cancer research.

In the fall of 2019, Gardner took part in the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign. This experience inspired him to create a cancer awareness tartan, adding a unique Celtic twist to products supporting cancer research.

Working closely with a weaver in Scotland, the tartan was designed so each of the six vibrant colors has a particular significance. Pink represents breast cancer, light blue for prostate cancer, lime green for lymphoma, lavender for all cancers, white for lung cancer, and purple to honor caregivers.

These, one of a kind tartan items are handcrafted in Scotland of 100% wool. Available items include hats, caps, ties, scarves, shawls, stoles, waistcoats, and kilts. A generous portion of the profit from the sale of these products will benefit the American Cancer Society and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

For more information on Hope for Life, visit Donegal Square's website. Visit Donegal Square's bricks and mortar store at 534 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018. Phone them on +1 610-866-3244 or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

James Trading Group

The James Trading Group has been a distributor of Irish goods in the US and Canada since 1989. Based in New York, they provide a wide range of products. The James Trading Group specializes in high-quality products and are the official licensee of the Guinness Official Merchandise, Waltons Irish Instruments, Neiphin Peaks, Official Queer Eye Merchandise, Olann, Simply Birch and more.

James Trading Group has continued to adapt to its environment and during the current Covid Pandemic, initialized an innovative Dropship Programme for their wholesale customers. Wholesale customers can add the products to their own site and James Trading will ship directly to the customer for you.

They also offer the hugely successful Guinness Webstore across North America. Guinnesswebstore.com is a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform carrying a wide range of Guinness merchandise from a wide range of Guinness Licensees.

For more information or to speak to someone in James Trading Group call 914 345 1550 or email sales@thejtg.com.

Boru Jewelry

With Spring upon us, a lot of engaged couples may be starting to look at Wedding Bands for their upcoming nuptials. Boru, considered to be at the forefront of Irish Jewelry design, should be your first port of call. Based at the foothills of the Dublin mountains, this family-owned and managed fine Jewelry company excels at designing bespoke Jewelry for every age.

Whether it is a plain band or a band to signal your sentiments in Irish or possibly a more intricate Celtic design like the infamous Celtic Warrior® designs, then Boru are the people to talk to. A visit to their website is a great place to start and from where you can arrange to book an appointment in-house or via video call, where they can talk you through the process of designing that special piece that will be cherished for a lifetime.

You can shop at Boru Jewelry and find out all about the company on their website. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube. Retailers can contact Boru via sales@borujewelry.com.

Erin Knitwear

For over 50 years Erin Knitwear has been manufacturing the finest quality hand-knitted woolen accessories, with fleece lining for extra warmth and comfort. Their range of hats for men & women incorporate traditional Aran stitches and patterns as well as contemporary floppy and bobble hat styles. When you celebrate Patrick’s Day this year why not go green in comfort and style with their traditional Aran hand knitted fleece. Erin Knitwear’s woolen Leprechaun Mountain Black Face sheep will always remind you of your Irish connection and heritage, especially around this time of year. The attractive felt Leprechaun hat is always a good talking point and adds humor to any occasion.

Erin Knitwear is located at Unit 13, Westpoint Trade Centre, Ballincollig, Cork, Ireland, P31 PV24. For more information visit their website here.

Celtic Clothing

For Irish-owned companies like CelticClothing.com, the month of March always has a happy buzz to it. For 25 years we have been providing the finest Irish products for St. Patrick’s Day parades, parties and family gatherings. This year, to make your St. Patrick’s Day that much more special CelticClothing.com is offering U.S customers free shipping on all orders over $75. Additionally, everything ships fast from their U.S. location, so no need to deal with extended delivery dates or shipping returns back to Ireland. They do all that work for you. And to help you dress to impress, they only source products from the best companies in Ireland.

All their Irish clothing is either made with Irish materials, designed in Ireland, imported from Ireland or embossed with Irish logos and motifs. CelticClothing.com is the crossroads where traditional Irish design meets modern Irish style. CelticClothing.com are currently running a free shipping offer and are selling a selection of St. Patrick's Day sweaters.

CelticClothing.com is located at 8 Prospect Ave, West Grove, PA 19390. Tel: 610-662-9154. Visit CelticClothing.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, or Twitter.

Mucros Weavers

Mucros Weavers are located at Muckross House, Killarney, Ireland, the focal point for visitors to Killarney National Park. We weave scarves using only the finest quality yarns on Hattersly looms that are almost 200 years old. Because all our scarves are individually woven they have a selvedge on each side ensuring they will last and its gives each scarf its quality finish. All of our colourful products are made from premium yarns such as wool, mohair and alpaca. We complement our ranges with Ladies and Gents Tweed headwear in both traditional and contemporary style.

You can find more info on their website.