We have rounded up some style ideas for St. Patrick’s Day. Step out in style with one of CelticClothing.com's fashionable ensembles.

Based just 15 miles southwest of Philadelphia CelticClothing.com is an Irish family-run business that was established in 1995 by Charlie Lord, who still runs the company to this day.

CelticClothing.com imports the latest in Irish fashion from the top clothing designers in Ireland, and ships directly to U.S. customers from their Pennsylvania location. Their U.S. base enables CelticClothing.com to provide fast shipping and easy returns for their U.S customers. U.S. customers also get free shipping 24/7 with any order over $75.

Each piece of clothing is a testimony to the skill and craftsmanship of their Irish designers and knitters. Working almost exclusively with natural materials, their Aran knitwear sweaters remain as much in fashion today as they did in years gone by. Constantly evolving with innovations in styling and yarns ensure their Irish wool sweaters belong in today’s wardrobe, even more so than at any time in the past.

Irish Tweed Caps are also a customer favorite. The distinct colors and patterns represent the earth tones of Ireland. It is the beauty and quality of the fabric that makes the Irish Tweed Caps an international success. The colors match the patterns seen from the cottage window: of turf and hill and fuchsia, of sea and cloud and sky.

Each year CelticClothing.com travels back to Ireland to source new products to keep ahead of trends. They are always on the lookout for that next must-have item, and these Celtic scarves/wraps are their latest “one size fits all” item for you or someone special to you and come in a variety of colors.

Remember - “Clothes are just like friends, you want quality, not quantity.” Visit Celtic Clothing.com today for quality Irish clothing.

For more information, visit The Celtic Clothing Company's website, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. You can also email Sales@CelticClothing.com or call 610-662-9154.