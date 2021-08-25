The summer is rolling to an end so why not treat yourself to some Irish shopping from one of these local US retailers.

If you're looking for a present for a loved one, a meaningful ornament to decorate your home, or a new outfit for your wardrobe, these Irish stores have a great selection to choose from.

O’Mearas Irish House

It is summer and the tourist season is in full swing in “County Door” (Door County, WI). O’Meara’s Irish House is situated in Fish Creek, which is the center of this gorgeous visitor destination between the shores of Lake Michigan and Green Bay. The Irish store has been welcoming customers and friends for nearly 50 years. Megan O’Meara purchased the store in 1999 and is going into her 22nd season. The nearly 2,000 square foot store holds a treasure trove of woolens, jewelry, giftware, pottery, and sportswear. Some of the newer offerings include Dubarry of Ireland, Rathborne Candles and Nicholas Mosse Pottery.

Customers can also stay above O’Meara’s Irish House in their newly renovated guest house aptly named O’Meara’s Cottage Loft. The darling 500 square foot rental includes a super comfortable king size bed, a full kitchen, and a brand new 3-piece bathroom.

To make reservations or to see the best that Ireland has to offer, visit their website or in person in Fish Creek year-round at 3970 Main Street. Information about their upcoming tours and future events can also be found on their website, Facebook or Instagram.

Tinker's Cart

The Tinker's Cart has a wide range of traditional Aran cardigans and Merino sweaters that will keep you warm during the chilly summer evenings in the garden.

It's not too early to start thinking about outfitting the entire family in luscious Irish knitwear. The Tinker's Cart has something to keep every member of your entire family warm and cozy. From mom, dad, kids right down to the family dog, they have an Aran sweater for them all.

In addition to the traditional Aran crew and cardigans, they also carry fashion-forward contemporary sweaters in a wide array of gorgeous colors. Take a look at the super-soft Merino sweaters, it don't come any more luxurious than this.

Located in the Worcester Public Market right in the heart of Massachusetts, The Tinker's Cart has been bringing its customers closer to Ireland for over 30 years. Pop in for a visit and meet owner Cheryl Hughes, who works diligently to bring her customers the finest the Emerald Isle has to offer.

Things Celtic

Originally established in 1997 by Lanora Davidson in Austin, Texas as a unique festival booth specializing in Celtic products including jewelry, clothing, gifts, and art.

In 1999, after two years of festivals and markets, Lanora opened a brick-and-mortar store on Lamar Blvd. in Austin. Things Celtic was an instant success and a year later the store was doubled in size.

Most of the items sold in the store are imported directly from artisans in Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, but they also carry products made by Celtic artists in the United States and Canada.

For Lanora the best part of every year is going to Ireland and Scotland to meet the makers and choosing new products for the store. Things Celtic is also the only shop in Texas that provides over 500 tartan designs including the Irish, Scottish & Welsh Tartans and is home of the Texas Lone Star Tartan.

Things Celtic is located at 115 E Blackjack Street, Dublin, Texas 76446. You can contact them on +1 254-445-0103 or visit the Things Celtic website for more information. You can also check them out on Facebook.

Tipperary Irish Importer

Tipperary is a Celtic Jeweler and Irish Importer with locations in Brunswick NY, Newport RI and Clifton Park NY serving New York, New England and beyond. Their Brunswick location has been operated in the same spot since the 70’s although the McGrath family operations began in 1839 with O’Day Brothers Livery and Grocery, still fondly remembered by many.

O’Day Bros Groceries are now inside all Tipperary stores. Their well-known basic Irish luxury store in Newport Rhode Island serves the Greater Boston, Southcoast and CT area, so as you can see their tradition of service is unmatched.

Tipperary Irish Importer is a full-service jeweler and is certified and accredited by the Federation of Irish Jewelry Manufacturers and Jewelers of America. They carry a large selection of finely crafted Irish jewelry in Sterling, 14K Gold, Platinum and Costume. Let their certified jewelry professionals help you choose the perfect gift for all life’s occasions.

You can shop their website or you can check them out on Instagram.

Boru Jewelry

With Summer time upon us a lot of engaged couples would be starting to look at Wedding Bands for their upcoming nuptials. Boru, considered to be at the forefront of Irish Jewelry design, should be your first port of call. Based at the foothills of the Dublin mountains, this family owned and managed fine Jewelry excel at designing bespoke Jewelry for every age.

Whether it is a plain band you require or a band to signal your sentiments in Irish or possibly a more intricate Celtic design like the infamous Celtic Warrior® designs, then Boru are the people to talk to.

A visit to their website is a great place to start and from where you can arrange to book an

appointment in-house or via video call where they can talk you through the process in designing that special piece which will be cherished for a lifetime.

You can shop at Boru Jewelry and find out all about the company at www.borujewelry.com. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube. Retailers can contact Boru via sales@borujewelry.com.