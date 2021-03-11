Trees are the beating heart of nature and this St. Patrick's Day feel connected to your roots by planting an Irish Heritage Tree.

The Irish Heritage Tree program, in collaboration with The Tree Council of Ireland, was launched by IrishCentral in December 2020. Our dream was to give the Irish Diaspora an evergreen way of honoring their family, friends, and ancestry, while also helping keep our commitment to keeping Ireland green and growing. Today we are proud to say that to date we have planted 5,000 trees.

This St Patrick’s Day many of us can’t return to Ireland to celebrate. The Irish Heritage Tree program is a meaningful way to connect back to Ireland, knowing your tree will be forever embedded in Irish soil as a symbol of your bond to your second home, and a celebration of your Irish roots and special family connections.

WATCH: How you can connect with your roots this St Patrick’s Day with The Irish Heritage Tree:

Trees are the beating heart of nature and beneath the soil, they’ve been found to intertwine their roots and communicate with each other. It’s beautiful to imagine that the trees planted by The Irish Heritage Tree program will be connected together. The same is felt with St Patrick’s Day this year, though we are apart, we are all connected by a shared love and union for the Irish heritage and culture.

Our trees are planted in a forest on the breathtaking Golden Vale of Ireland, County Tipperary, a rolling bed of pastureland that has been settled since prehistoric times and was the center of power for the early kings of Munster. It is now noted as a region of dairy farming and livestock raising.

Planting a tree, including a certificate of dedication, costs only $69.99 with an additional option to receive your certificate framed for an extra $29.99. We hope that one day soon when it is safe to do so, certificate holders will be able to visit their tree. Until then, even though you can't be in Ireland, we hope it's comforting to know that a piece of your Irish spirit is rooted in the ground.