Claddagh Jewellers is giving away one of their rings from the natural birthstone collection to an IrishCentral's reader. To be in with a chance to win just enter the competition below.

The Claddagh Jewellers' natural birthstone collection is one of their best-sellers and it's easy to see why! The Claddagh ring boasts of a 300-year history and the meaning behind it is just as special as its story. The heart symbolizing love, the pair of hands representing friendship, and the crown for loyalty and fidelity.

The winner of this fabulous prize can pick their birthstone (see below) and metal type (10-karat white, yellow, or rose gold). All of these rings are made in the Claddagh Jewellers workshop, in Galway, and hallmarked in Dublin Castle. You can take a closer look here.

Choose from your birthstone for your Claddagh ring here:

January - Natural garnet

February - Natural amethyst

March - Natural sky blue topaz

April - Natural white topaz

May - Natural green onyx

June - Natural light amethyst

July - Natural rubellite

August - Natural peridot

September - Natural lapis lazuli

October - Natural opal

November - Natural citrine

December - Natural Swiss blue topaz

About Claddagh Jewellers

Located in Galway city center, in the west of Ireland, Claddagh Jewellers brings premium quality jewelry to the world.

From the 300-year-old traditional Irish Claddagh to premium diamond rings, bespoke Claddagh engagement rings and Celtic wedding bands, there is a huge range of jewelry available on their site - TheCladdagh.com. This year Claddagh Jewellers, a business excellence award-winning company, is also extending their Christmas returns until Feb 28, 2021.

Created in Galway city, Claddagh Jewellers' methods vary from the traditional lost wax casting of handmade master patterns through modern methods such as stampings. They also offer a fully handmade bespoke jewelry service.

Claddagh Jewellers are craftsmen of unparalleled experience, trained with some of the most recognized names in the country, and have been designing and producing gold, platinum, and silver jewellery for more than 45 years, assuring you that every item purchased will guarantee satisfaction to those who wear it.

Check out this wonderful video on how the Claddaghs are made: