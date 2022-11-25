IrishCentral's Black Friday gift guide 2022

Make this holiday season extra special by gifting your loved ones a little piece of Ireland.

Aran Woollen Mills, Ireland’s premium knitwear manufacturer, has launched its first online store selling direct to consumers internationally. This Black Friday, Aran Woollen Mills is offering a 20% discount sitewide

Its Rua Red collection, available online from December 1st, is a design-led capsule collection that offers the ultimate cozy, luxe clothing and accessories, including a limited-edition sweater, hat, and oversized scarf. Rua Red pays homage to classic Aran designs with a contemporary twist and features a unique new arrangement of classic stitches crafted by the Aran Woollen Mills’ in-house designer.

The IrishCentral Box is a unique gift box that is designed to bring you and your loved ones closer to the magic of Ireland with creative Irish gifts and goods picked from Dublin and across the Emerald Isle wrapped up and delivered directly to your doorstep. The standard boxes contain a pick and mix of expertly curated new Irish products and old favorites while the deluxe option contains some extra more luxurious products.

Monaghan's Cashmere, on Dublin's South Anne Street, is one of Ireland's oldest cashmere stores and has stocked the highest quality cashmere for over 60 years! The family-run store has a huge selection of accessories this Christmas perfect for those who appreciate Irish-bought luxury pieces. Whether you are looking for a cashmere scarf in a variety of colours for dad, a stole for mum, or a cashmere hot water bottle for the friend who has everything, Monaghan’s Cashmere has something for you. Stocking fillers also include cashmere gloves, socks, and hats. For more, visit MonaghansCashmere.ie.

Created by the staff of IrishCentral, this one-off Christmas decoration illustrating the map of Ireland and our love of all things Irish is a wonderful keepsake for the family or as a gift for someone who either misses their homeland or truly loves the Emerald Isle.

For the wellness enthusiast, check out two new Fitbit devices at two different price points:

Sense 2 is Fitbit’s most advanced health-focused smartwatch with multiple days of battery life that helps you manage stress and track your heart health with sensors that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation through our ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA cleared and CE marked), heart rate variability, skin temperature and more. It also includes our new Body Response sensor, the first on-wrist continuous EDA (cEDA) sensor for all-day stress management. Sense 2 is available for $299.95.

Inspire 3 is a fun, easy-to-use tracker that helps you stay on top of your health with 10 days of battery life. It’s a great entry-level device with a rich color display that can track important metrics at our most accessible price point. Inspire 3 is available for $99.95.

All devices include a six-month Fitbit Premium membership for deeper insights and guidance. To buy, visit FitBit.com or participating retailers.

Produced in Dublin, Ireland of the Welcomes showcases the best of Ireland's history, scenery, culture, and traditions. Each issue features stunning photography, updates on the arts, and the ultimate insider's guide to attractions and events to experience on the Emerald Isle. This Christmas you can gift this beautiful glossy magazine and share all that Ireland has to offer. Whether they are Irish, of Irish ancestry, or simply have a grá for Ireland, Ireland of the Welcomes is the perfect gift.

Have a friend who lives abroad and can’t make it home this Christmas? Paddy Box's annual Christmas Box is bursting with quintessentially Irish staples like Tayto crisps, Barry’s Tea, and Cadbury chocolate. In less than five minutes, you simply click your preferred box, type your personal message, and your box will be sent at super speed anywhere across the globe! You can also check out The Paddy Box’s pop-up shop in Arnotts in Dublin this year to view its extensive themed boxes. Check out ThePaddyBox.com.

This Black Friday, save up to $100 off roundtrip flights to Ireland with Aer Lingus and make 2023 a year to remember. The Aer Lingus Black Friday offer is valid from November 22nd through December 1st for travel through May 31, 2023.

Guinness has long been a staple of holiday celebrations, helping spread goodwill and the magic of the season. Share the spirit of giving this year by gifting their annual limited-edition Guinness Gives Back can. For every pack sold, $1 dollar will be donated to partner charities across the country, and over the last two years, Guinness has contributed over $1.75 million to worthy causes across America.

The Guinness Gives Back packs, each containing eight 14.9-oz. cans of Guinness Draught Stout with imagery honoring either specific regions or the entire country, are available in stores nationwide for a limited time only wherever Guinness Draught is sold.

Created by the staff of IrishCentral, this Christmas Book is a wonderful keepsake for the family or as a gift for someone who either misses their homeland or truly loves the Emerald Isle.

From memories of childhood Christmases spent in rural Ireland and ancient Celtic traditions, you can incorporate into your own holidays to more modern traditions that have taken the country by storm in recent years we have the best of everything that makes Christmas special.

And don't think that we've forgotten about the main event - we have three of Ireland's top chefs on hand to share their wisdom, ensuring your Christmas feast goes off without a hitch. We also have a selection of toasts and party songs to ensure this New Year's Eve comes alive with a taste of Ireland.

Get Christmas started early with a tasty advent calendar from Cadbury's Ireland, or have your pick from Cadbury's scrumptious gift baskets and hampers. Better yet, make your Cadbury's gift extra sweet with personalization options!

This Christmas, share the joy you feel for your Irish heritage and ancestry by planting a native tree in Ireland for you or a loved one - a gift for generations to come. Your tree will either be planted in our forest on the breathtaking Golden Vale of Ireland, County Tipperary or else in our second rural farmland situated near Drimoleague in the heart of West Cork.

