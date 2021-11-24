Make Christmas extra special this year by gifting your loved ones a little piece of Ireland and you will also be helping support local Irish businesses this holiday season.

December is only around the corner and soon the decorations and excitement for the holiday season will be upon us. Christmas can be a busy and sometimes stressful time of year, so to help you feel more prepared when it comes to present shopping, this year we've curated a gift guide with all our favorite Irish products that are sure to bring a smile to the face of someone special.

IrishCentral also has a few strings to its own bow! The IrishCentral Box, our very own subscription giftbox service, and our sister publication, Ireland of the Welcomes magazine, get a dedicated mention in our guide. Of course, we couldn't forget our nearest neighbors and a special mention is also given to British Heritage Travel, a beautifully illustrated bi-monthly magazine.

This Christmas let's show our gratitude, take stock, and be merry!

Enjoy IrishCentral's Christmas gift guide 2021:

Just in time for the holiday season, Liwu Jewellery has launched a new beautiful collection including the Tree of Life and the Lucky Horseshoe.

Liwu means gift and every gift has a message and a meaning. You are seen, You are understood, You are loved, You deserve every good thing.

Designer of Liwu Jewellery, Áine Breen, captures these messages in symbols of pure gold and silver so that the meaning can never be mistaken or forgotten. As a gift to yourself or as a gift to a dear one, each piece speaks directly to the heart.

Shop the latest Liwu Jewellery collection here.

Produced in Dublin, Ireland of the Welcomes showcases the best of Ireland's history, scenery, culture, and traditions. Each issue features stunning photography, updates on the arts and the ultimate insider's guide to attractions and events to experience on the Emerald Isle.

For just $33, this Christmas you can gift 6 issues of this beautiful glossy magazine and share all that Ireland has to offer. Whether they are Irish, of Irish ancestry or simply have a grá for Ireland, Ireland of the Welcomes is the perfect gift.

Every issue is packed with extraordinary Irish history, rich culture and breath-taking travel destinations. Subscribe today for the perfect gift!

You can find out more and sign up for your copy of Ireland of the Welcomes here.

For nearly forty years, Carrolls Irish Gifts have been the home to a range of local Irish makers and famous Irish brands including Guinness Official Merchandise, Westend Knitwear, Butlers Chocolates, Solvar Jewelry, and many more.

Discover sparkling jewelry from brands like Newbridge and Tipperary Crystal, mouth-watering Irish food hampers, and Irish craft gifts for everyone in the family.

You can also add an extra touch and personalize a timeless gift with Carrolls engraving service and don't forget to complete your Secret Santa list with stocking fillers and gift sets.

Explore the latest collections and product offers at Carrolls Irish Gifts here.

When Christmas is on your mind and Ireland is in your heart, the perfect solution to your gift-giving is the IrishCentral Holiday Box.

The IrishCentral Box brings you and your loved ones closer to Ireland with unique and seasonal goods from all across the Emerald Isle delivered directly to your door every three months. We work with local businesses across the country to transport you to all four corners so you never feel far away from the Irish craic.

Our three boxes - Shamrock, Four Leaf Clover, and St. Patrick - are a beautiful gift for family and friends who share your love of Ireland.

From Nov 26th - Nov 29th there is 10% off the Shamrock and Four Leaf Clover, so hurry before this offer ends!

For more information on what is in each box and how you can sign up to bring a piece of Ireland to your doorstep this Christmas click here. The final order date for The IrishCentral Box this holiday season is Dec 14, 2021.

Cherish moments with family and friends this holiday season with Gingerbread Stout, a melody of warming spices and classic cozy flavors.

Gingerbread Stout is the latest release by the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore's latest regional release and would make a perfect present to share with a close friend or family member.

The Baltimore-brewed flavorful stout showcases warming spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and most importantly, ginger.

Gingerbread Stout is available at the Open Gate Brewery and is also available in-stores across select cities in Maryland, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Northern Virginia, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware.

Find out more about Guinness US here and the Guinness Open Gate Brewery here.

Skellig Gift Store, nestled in the village of Waterville, is a family-run store that prides itself in finding and sharing unique crafts and gifts designed and created in Kerry and the rest of Ireland.

Their online store offers traditional sweaters, Irish caps, blankets, Celtic jewelry, and more from many of Ireland's best designer brands.

Not only that, but they also offer free shipping to the USA, making it even easier to treat yourself or a loved one to a special piece from the Emerald Isle.

To find out more about Skellig Gift Store and to shop their full range of products click here.

It is not too late to get the perfect holiday gift without having to leave the comfort and safety of your home. Why not treat your friends, colleagues, or loved ones to a subscription to British Heritage Travel? Published six times a year, it is the gift that keeps on giving all year round.

Show them you are thinking of them with a subscription to British Heritage Travel Magazine. This beautifully illustrated bi-monthly magazine features everything you need to know about the history and culture of our nearest neighbors.

You can find out more and subscribe to British Heritage Travel here.