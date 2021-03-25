Since the launch of the IrishCentral Box last year we've loved bringing a little bit of Ireland to your front door. Now you've shared with us your thoughts on The IrishCentral box!

The IrishCentral Box is a unique subscription box delivered to your door four times a year and is your direct link to everything Irish. The box showcases the best Ireland has to offer, utilizing our special access to the stores and workshops known for their distinctive and outstanding brands.

Since our launch only five short months ago, we have delivered boxes with themes such as Féile (Holidays) and Nollaig (Christmas), and our latest box was announced just in time for St Patrick’s Day. The newest collection features three unique boxes, each priced and created with a true taste of Ireland in mind.

We value the feedback of IrishCentral Box customers and believe when it comes to the box, they are the most important voices to listen to. With this in mind, we reached out to our subscribers and asked them to share their thoughts on the service.

From the survey, we found that just like us, our customers value Irish produce, with 70% or more saying that purchased the IrishCentral Box to support small Irish artisan producers.

Thankfully there's no short supply in the amazing Irish artisan businesses available. Our subscribers have been treated to some fantastic Irish products, such as Jam Art Factory artwork, Feadóg Irish Whistle, Moher Soap, and Belleek Pottery.

Both Feadóg Irish Whistle and Belleek Pottery were featured in the holiday box. Our subscribers got the chance to try their hand on a tune or two with the songs that were featured in the Feadóg pack, and we're sure ornament from Belleek sits proudly in the homes of many of our customers.

Customer's other reasons for purchasing The IrishCentral Box include the fact that it reminds them of Ireland and they saw the Box as a perfect gift for friends or family.

We are proud to say that our subscribers feel like their voices have been heard, with the survey revealing our customer service glowing reviews.

Check out below what our subscribers loved about the IrishCentral Box:

Interested in signing up for an IrishCentral Box? Our latest box is now being delivered to the front door of our customers, you can learn more about which type of box subscription suits you by clicking here.