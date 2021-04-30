Mother's Day in the USA is Sunday, May 9 and fear not, we at IrishCentral have you covered with the perfect box of gifts.

This year's Mother's Day is more important than ever - keeping close to our hearts the thought of our Mother, Grandmother, or Mother figure in our lives - during these difficult times - fills us with warm memories and the anticipation to create more.

Make this Mother's Day a time to gift her with an IrishCentral Box and create a beloved memory guaranteed to make her smile, as she receives at her doorstep a package brimming over with the best Ireland has to offer - old favorites and new discoveries - products exclusively available to our customers. We all miss Ireland now more than ever and when you remember her with the IrishCentral Box you are giving her the joy of family and home.

The IrishCentral Box is a carefully curated box filled with unique and seasonal goods from local businesses in Ireland. Delivered directly to your door every three months, the boxes include items for all ages, from delicious food products, handcrafted beauty products, unique textiles, and more. Perfect for a mother who likes a bit of everything.

We value the feedback of IrishCentral Box customers and believe when it comes to the box, they are the most important voices to listen to. A recent survey by us found that our customers value Irish produce, with 70% or more saying that purchased the IrishCentral Box to support small Irish artisan producers.

Thankfully there's no short supply in the amazing Irish artisan businesses available. Our subscribers have been treated to some fantastic Irish products, such as Jam Art Factory artwork, Feadóg Irish Whistle, Moher Soap, and Belleek Pottery.

If you have a Mother in your life who loves Ireland and you want to help support the creative and hardworking artisan producers our small country has to offer, the IrishCentral Box really is the perfect gift.

IrishCentral would like to wish a happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful Mom's or guardians the world over, we hope your day is filled with love and joy!