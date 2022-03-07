The Irish Store is celebrating St Patrick's Day with the chance to win a dream trip to Ireland.

Lulu O'Sullivan founded The Irish Store in 2011 fueled by her passion for all things Irish; its places, its people, its culture, and its craft. Today, the Irish Store is an online space where the Irish diaspora can shop the finest products Ireland has to offer, while also feeling connected to their Irish heritage in a meaningful way.

This St. Patrick's Day, The Irish Store wants to give back to the Irish community by giving a lucky winner a chance to win a dream vacation to Ireland!

How to Enter

To be in with a chance to win all you have to do is make a purchase with The Irish Store between 7 -17 March to be automatically entered into the draw.

The lucky winner will be announced on Friday 18 March-good luck everyone!

What's Included

The prize includes a €4000 voucher to spend with IrishTourism.com, one of Ireland's leading tour operators, whose team of experienced Irish travel and vacation planners will be on hand to help you plan your once-in-a-lifetime Irish trip plus a €1000 flight voucher.

“People are looking forward to this St. Patrick’s Day more than ever this year and are excited about reuniting and celebrating together after two years of restrictions and virtual celebrations," said Lulu O’Sullivan, founder and CEO of The Irish Store.

"I know too from my weekly blog that many people in The Irish Store community, especially in the US, are once again looking forward to planning their Irish vacation so we wanted to mark this St. Patrick’s Day in a truly memorable way and what could be more memorable than the chance to win a dream trip to Ireland?"

The Irish Store brings "a little piece of Ireland, directly to your door" anywhere in the world.

To connect with The Irish Store, visit their online store, Facebook, and Instagram, or give them a call from the US and Canada (toll-free to Ireland!) at 1800 707 5037.

Terms & Conditions - Flight voucher is valid for 2 years from date of issue. IrishTourism.com voucher is valid for 5 years from date of issue. Winner is liable for any costs above the stated prize value of the vouchers. Other travel and tour operator terms and conditions may apply.