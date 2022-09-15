Welcome to the September / October 2022 issue of Ireland of the Welcomes - the longest-running Irish interest magazine in the world.

As we bid farewell to the summer months we can't help falling in love with the autumnal light and colours in Ireland. Deanna O'Connor takes a look at the best places to visit during autumn.

Autumn is traditionally when most folks get their heads together and plan

their next vacation, something to look forward to. In this issue, we take a look at our survey results and reveal our reader's top hotels and spas around Ireland. We also feature some of the best offers available on the Emerald Isle.

While the days might be getting shorter there's still plenty to excite intrepid visitors to Ireland. The west of Ireland is famous for its wonderful clarity of light and autumn is a great time to visit. Shane O'Brien looks at some great

activities in Connemara, Galway.

Elsewhere Leon O'Cathsaigh gets us ready for Halloween with a chilling

ghost story and we also enjoy a historic walk through the Irish people's connections to US presidents.

Let's check out what's inside the July / August issue of Ireland of the Welcomes- as always, enjoy!

- Ireland's Eye

What you need to know and see to enjoy Autumn in Ireland — including

a very exciting play from one of Ireland's most renowned writers

- From The Archives

An article from the IOW archives looks at the life of legendary writer Percy French.

- Connemara Explored

We look at what draws visitors to Galway's Connemara year after year.

- Brilliant Breaks

As we head into Autumn, we round up the best offers available from

Ireland's most iconic hotels.

- Phoenix from the Flames

Domhnall O'Donoghue visits County Offaly and discovers a county with a indomitable spirit that faces each challenge head on.

- The Presidential Tours

Deanna O'Connor looks at Ireland's plentiful links with former, and current, US presidents.

- The Night Forge

A ghost story from the pen of Leon O'Cathsaigh that will chill you to the core — you have been warned!

- Falling For Ireland

Deanna O'Connor looks at the best places in Ireland to witness the turning of the leaves - it's not all 40 Shades of Green!

- What's In A Name?

Charles Ivar McGarth explores the lives and legends of Lansdowne Road

Stadium and Football Club in an exclusive piece for IOW.

- It's Your Ireland

A selection of real vacation images captured by IOW readers over the years.

-In Print

A round-up of the newest book releases from Irish authors.

- Lyrical Life

A selection of poetry from Ireland's most talented writers.

-Guinness Cheat Sheet

Want to enjoy a pint of Guinness like a local? Then you need this cheat sheet!