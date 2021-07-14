As travel plans continue to remain uncertain we're delighted that The IrishCentral Box, our very own subscription service, can bring a little bit of Ireland to you!

Showcasing the best of Irish products, The IrishCentral Box, is the perfect way to bring a little bit of Ireland into your home in 2021, even if you or your loved one's vacation plans have been put on hold.

Launched in October 2020, The IrishCentral Box arrives at your door and takes you on a journey, showcasing the best of Ireland. The IrishCentral Box highlights the best Ireland has to offer, utilizing our special access to the stores and workshops known for their unique and outstanding brands. We work with local businesses across Ireland to transport you to all four corners so you never feel far away from the Irish craic.

The IrishCentral Box will be delivered every three months, each seasonal package distinctively Irish, with a special discount, included should you decide to sign up for the yearly subscription.

You can purchase a quarterly subscription as the perfect gift for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation or just as a reminder of your roots and connection to all things Irish.

Our boxes, Shamrock and Four Leaf Clover are also a beautiful gift for family and friends who share your love of Ireland.

Shamrock

The Shamrock box is priced at $59.99. However, you can have a new box delivered to your home each quarter, at a price of $199.99 for an entire year.

Featuring beautiful products from across Ireland including the renowned Bewleys Irish tea, Brid O’Kane embroidery art and a Kilcoe Studio calendar.

Four Leave Clover

The Four Leave Clover box is priced at $149.99, or receive a new box delivered to your door each quarter, at a price of $529.99 for the entire year.

All the wonders of the Shamrock box with added extras, including a gift from The Turf Peat Incense Co. and a Sealed with Irish Love mug.