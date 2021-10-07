The IrishCentral Box has teamed up with Bewley Irish Imports to bring a taste of Ireland straight to the door of our readers.

Looking for the perfect gift for the coffee or tea lover in your life? Or are you seeking a unique gluten-free gift option instead? Bewley Irish Imports has you covered! The variety of delicious, high-quality products included in their gift baskets will be sure to please even the most discerning of tastes.

What's more, we're delighted to announce that The IrishCentral Box has teamed up with Bewley Irish Imports to offer three lucky readers a chance of winning one of their amazing gift baskets:

Gluten-Free Basket - A perfect gift for anyone who is gluten-sensitive! An ideal gift of tasty treats, including Folláin Rhubarb and Ginger Preserves, The Foods of Athenry Brownie Biscuits Cookie Shots, Bewley’s Gold Roast Coffee, and much more!

Bewley's Coffee Lover Basket - The perfect gift basket for those who love to go back for a second cup! Included is a range of Bewley's fresh and instant coffee, as well as their Bewley’s delicious caramelized biscuits.

Bewley’s Tea Lover Basket - The ultimate gift basket for those who love tea! The basket comes with a choice of breakfast, herbal and decaffeinated tea bags.

To win one of the luxury gift baskets all you have to do is fill out the form below:

Since 1982, Bewley Irish Imports has proudly delivered quality Irish food and beverage products and giftware to customers across the United States and Canada.

With a mix of internationally recognized Irish brands, Bewley Irish Imports brings the tastes of Ireland to America and is just one of the iconic and loved Irish brands that you will find in The IrishCentral Box.

Delivered to your door, The IrishCentral Box highlights the best Ireland has to offer. We work with local businesses across Ireland to transport you to all four corners so you never feel far away from the Irish craic.

Showcasing the best of Irish products, The IrishCentral Box, is the perfect way to bring a little bit of Ireland into your home this holiday season.