Celebrate your Irish heritage and ancestry with Celtic DNA Jewelry, a collection of bespoke pieces that incorporate landscape and nature.

Celtic DNA Jewelry is based in Dublin and was founded by Stuart McGrath. Before designing jewelry, he enjoyed a successful career as a master sculptor restoring historical architecture and monuments in Ireland.

After a serious accident, Stuart could no longer work on a large scale with stone so moved into product design in the jewelry industry. This influenced him to follow his true passion, designing jewelry based on the principles and craftsmanship learned through sculpture, which is when he began designing.

His pieces retain much of the distinctive sculptural characteristics and his Celtic necklaces and earrings designs incorporate Claddagh, Trinity Knot, and Tree of Life designs. All pieces are designed, made, and hallmarked in Ireland and crafted from sterling silver and 14K yellow gold to celebrate Scottish and Irish heritage.

“I believe that there is a synergy to creating any work of art, on one side you need an understanding of the materials and technical element of craftsmanship which in turn influences the design process. These two elements should balance the development creating a circle of progression, craft informs design and design pushing the material," explains Stuart.

With each piece that's created, Stuart tries to tell a story and the Celtic Jewelry Collection embodies the ultimate symbol of Irish and Scottish heritage and is a celebration of Celtic culture and ancestry.

"I enjoy designing pieces that incorporate landscape and nature often featuring symbolism fused with considered aesthetic balance. Inspired by our heritage, culture, and history, I create pieces that narrate a story capturing the spirit of the Celts and our diaspora using our ancient symbols." This is seen in the Ogham Jewelry collection which is crafted for ladies and men, taking Irish’s oldest form of writing and creating ogham designs inspired by these ancient standing stones.

The popular Mo Anam Cara jewelry range is taken from the old Irish phrase which translates into English as ‘My Soulmate’, make sure to browse the collection and discover more special gifts.

Celtic DNA Jewelry is registered with the Assay Office of Ireland which is one of the world’s strictest authorities on testing the purity of precious metals. Each and every piece of jewelry is thoroughly inspected and examined for purity and quality. Only after inspection, a fine piece is later hallmarked as a symbol of authenticity. This ensures that any purchase of their designs meets the highest standards.

Celtic DNA Jewelry is kindly offering a giveaway of one of their beautiful Claddagh silver necklace. All you have to do is sign up for their newsletter below to be in a chance of winning!

First Name * Last Name * Email * I agree to receive emails from Celtic DNA and accept terms and conditions. * By submitting this form I understand that I am subscribing to Celtic DNA's newsletter and acknowledge that IrishCentral will be transferring my information to Celtic DNA for this purpose. * Submit

Find out more about Celtic DNA Jewelry on their website or check out their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. These future heirlooms are a great gift or visit one of their stockists throughout the USA to view them in person and purchase in store.