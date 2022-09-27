Bucks Workwear, based in Pennsylvania and founded by Cavan native Sennin Flanagan, is proud to be bringing Snickers Workwear, a brand favored by the Irish, to the US market.

Bucks Workwear offers products from both Snickers Workwear and its sister company Solid Gear safety shoes. They carry full collections including work pants, safety shoes, tool vests, and kneepads. With 22 sizes, they cater to all, from a 30 waist to a 48 waist. They also carry a selection of high-quality outerwear and jackets which can be personalized with corporate logos.

"Snickers have been around forever, I strongly believe in their quality and function as well as their sustainability practices," Flanagan says of the high-performance Snickers Workwear brand which is available from his Bucks Workwear.

"Irish in particular people are aware of the quality and I hope to service them while sharing it with the wider US market.”

Flanagan says his own family swears by Snickers Workwear: “My own father is a daily wearer of Snickers gear and swears one pair of Snickers pants lasts as long as several pairs of jeans or trousers."

Flanagan notes he has long been aware of the love that the Irish diaspora have for Snickers work pants especially, and was keen to make it easier for people working in the US to purchase these high-quality pants. "Personalized products have become hugely popular for professional companies, we offer that service and have some great outerwear options which are both functional and stylish"

The Irish-owned Bucks Workwear develops workwear solutions that make a difference for hard-working craftsmen and women to help make their professional life easier, safer, and more productive, while ultimately keeping them at the forefront.

Snickers Workwear and Solid Gear join Bucks Workwear's inventory of innovative, technical workwear, all of which provide uncompromised safety and comfort for today’s working men and women who want the most durable and style-conscious solutions available.

At Bucks Workwear, Flanagan aims to provide easy access to high-quality products at a decent price point. With a focus on Irish-owned businesses in the northeast of the US, he’s hopeful of connecting with business owners and workers.

Aside from work, Cavan native Flanagan is a long-term resident and active participant of the GAA. In the past, he has played Gaelic with the Wolfe Tones in Boston, Young Irelands in Philadelphia, as well as Cavan and Sligo in New York. He also played rugby for Lansdowne RFC and soccer for the NY Irish Soccer Club.

The Snickers Workwear and Solid Gear selections are now available on BucksWorkwear.com or by contacting Flanagan directly at 215-550-1575 or BucksWorkwear@gmail.com.