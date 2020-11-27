This Black Friday, The Irish Central Box is offering 10% off all box subscriptions, with a special discount code.

The IrishCentral Box showcases the best that Ireland has to offer, filled with unique and outstanding Irish brands. This is a gift perfect for family, friends, or simply to bring you a little closer to your beloved Ireland. This Black Friday we're offering a 10% discount on all box subscriptions, whether they're once-offs or annual.

This Black Friday offer runs until Monday, Nov 30, 2020. To avail of this offer just use the code BLACKFRIDAY10 at checkout.

The gift box arrives at its recipient's door and takes them on a journey, showcasing the best of Ireland in a box. This year The IrishCentral Box launched with the Holiday Box, but this is just the beginning. We will offer amazing boxes delivered quarterly, throughout the year, each seasonal package distinctively Irish.

The Holiday Box

The IrishCentral Box offers two options this holiday season.

The Nollaig Box

December's Nollaig Box (meaning Christmas in Irish) features beautiful products from across Ireland, including a piece from the renowned Belleek pottery, handmade soap, and a seaweed bag from the West of Ireland.

The Nollaig Box is priced at $59.99 per quarter or $199.99 per year.

The Féile Box

The Féile Box (meaning festive) includes all the elements of the Nollaig box with a few added extras. These extras include artwork from Jam Art Factory, in the heart of Dublin and a beeswax candle from Brookfield Farm, in Tipperary.

Imagine the thrill and excitement of receiving the box to your home - the ultimate in Irish cheer and charm, the gift of Ireland, the epitome of Irish pride. Let IrishCentral "rise up and meet you" with The IrishCentral Box, our way of keeping you and your loved ones connected to Ireland this holiday season.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at support@irishcentralbox.com.