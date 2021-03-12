There are endless possibilities when it comes to shopping for Irish products this St Patrick's Day.

We've put together a selection of the best places to shop for your Celtic and Irish goods. From bespoke Celtic jewelry, knitwear, and even fragrances, there's sure to be something that catches your eye.

Celtic Ranch

It’s always Paddy's Day at the Celtic Ranch. They specialize in authentic and Irish products for men and women, from snuggly sweaters to Hanna & Mucros Caps. Don’t miss their Celtic Ranchwear line that features traditions woven to wear. Around this time of year their Kiltman Kilts and ladies tartan pocket skirts are the ones for the party! Come visit them for a touch of the Irish everyday. Sláinte!

Celtic Ranch, not your typical Irish store. Visit them at 404 Main Weston, MO 64098 or check out their website. You can also call them on (001) 816 640 2881

Celtic Aer

Celtic Aer Gift Shop is a charming Irish and Scottish import store. You will find a beautiful selection of Celtic jewelry, woolens, handcrafts, gifts for babies and kids, fragrances, and much more. There is also a large Irish food section, with imported teas, chocolates, pantry items, breads, meats, and seasonal offerings.

Celtic Aer is located in the heart of Shrub Oak, NY (40 miles north of NYC). Check out their website here.

Boru

With Springtime upon us, a lot of engaged couples will be starting to look at Wedding Bands for their upcoming nuptials. Boru, considered to be at the forefront of Irish Jewelry design, should be your first port of call. Based at the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, this family-owned and managed fine jewelry company, excel at designing bespoke jewelry for every age. Whether it is a plain band you require or a band to signal your sentiments in Irish, or possibly a more intricate Celtic design like the infamous Celtic Warrior® designs, then Boru are the people to talk to.

A visit to their website is a great place to start and from where you can arrange to book an appointment in-house or via video call where they can talk you through the process in designing that special piece which will be cherished for a lifetime.

Solvar

Each piece of Solvar jewelry is individually designed, drawing inspiration from Ireland’s rich heritage and unique icons. The shamrock is an instantly recognizable icon of Ireland, and the tiny delicate petals and vibrant green color are the inspiration for some of our most treasured pieces. According to legend, St Patrick himself plucked a shamrock from the ground to explain his belief in the Trinity. The legend of the shamrock lives on today in our quality Irish craftsmanship. Inspired by ancient Celtic traditions and expertly created in Ireland, our exquisite award-winning jewelry reflects our country’s rich cultural heritage.

Why not celebrate your Irish heritage this St Patrick’s Day with some Irish jewelry from Solvar.

Celtic Knot Works

Spring is the season of change and Celtic Knot Works are celebrating with Celtic Butterflies & Celtic Dragonflies. It’s also the time to reaffirm those traditions that make us proud of who we are. Their top picks this year are the Lucky Shamrock, which carries the triple spiral found in sacred sites throughout Ireland. Plus the Heart of the Celts pendant, with a triple knot representative of lasting love. Also new this year – and great for new graduates who are starting life’s adventure: Viking Compass & Resilience Rune Challenge Coins. Meaningful and unique!

You find out more information on their website.

Irish Traditions

St Patrick’s Day will be a bit different this year in Annapolis, Maryland, but Irish Traditions will still be honoring their heritage! The shop showcases Ireland’s rich history of culture and craft with a focus on today’s tastes. Traditional knitwear, linens and tweeds are married with contemporary design to offer apparel of renowned Irish quality in current styles. Fine jewelry reflects the craftsmanship handed down for generations and tells the story of Ireland’s history and artistry. Current trends in crystal and china add a touch of heritage to contemporary lifestyles. This year, whether you’re attending a socially distanced night out, gathering virtually with friends or celebrating at home with family, Irish Traditions will help you add a touch of Ireland to your St Patrick’s Day festivities!

Irish Traditions is located at 141 Main Street, Annapolis, MD, 21401. You can also visit their website and stay in touch via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

No matter how you enjoy St Patrick's Day this year, we hope that your celebrations are happy and safe!