Kickstart your morning at one of Ireland's top 10 breakfast and brunch spots. From Eggs Benedict to fluffy pancakes dripping with butter, these are the best places for a morning treat.

Ireland is spoilt for choice when it comes to brunch options, and now Genting Casino has revealed the top ten places where you can get your breakfast fix.

To create the list, researchers measured the popularity of each restaurant with a unique index score generated from the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well Google and Tripadvisor reviews, with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking.

Restaurants and cafés from Galway, Dublin and Cork placed among the top ten.

So whether you’re catching up with friends at a trendy coffee shop or just treating yourself to a fancy solo breakfast, read on below for the are the most popular breakfast and brunch spots across the Emerald Isle.

Located near the Spanish Arch on the river Corrib, Ard Bia at Nimmos in Galway came out on top with an overall index score of six. The popular spot, which serves locally sourced ingredients, offers a range of delicious breakfast dishes, from sweet treats to veggie fry-ups.

Queen of Tarts café and patisserie in the heart of Dublin city placed second, while The SpitJack in Cork followed closely in third.

Dublin’s Brother Hubbard nabbed the fourth spot, alongside Galway’s Dela Restaurant and Limerick’s Hook & Ladder in Sarsfield Street. Meanwhile, Limerick favorite The Locke completed the top five, thanks to its selection of traditional breakfast and pastry options.

Top 10 most popular spots for breakfast and brunch in Ireland:

1. Ard Bia at Nimmos - Galway

2. Queen of Tarts, Cow's Lane - Dublin

3. The SpitJack - Cork

4. Brother Hubbard (North) - Dublin, Dela Restaurant - Galway and Hook & Ladder, Sarsfield Street - Limerick

5. The Locke - Limerick

6. Liberty Grill - Cork

7. Hannigans Bar, Restaurant & Terrace - Killarney

8. The Buttery, Bedford Row - Limerick

9. Esquires - The Organic Coffee Co (Eyre Square) - Galway

10. Blas - Donegal