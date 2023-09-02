Visit Ireland with your favorite furry pal by staying at one of these popular dog-friendly hotels.

Ireland has no shortage of luxurious hotels, but not all of them allow you to bring your furry friends with you.

Betway, the online sports betting and casino service, has found the most popular dog-friendly hotels across the country.

The ranking measured the popularity of each hotel by a unique index score generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Google and Tripadvisor reviews. The lower the overall index score, the higher the hotel's ranking.

Hotels from Galway, Dublin, Killarney, and Donegal came out on top.

The number one spot goes to Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate, situated in the heart of Galway. This 5-star hotel takes pride in its luxurious features and also acts as a venue for numerous wedding ceremonies. They rank first on the list, with an index score of nine.

Placing joint-second with an index score of 10 are two Dublin hotels: the Conrad Hotel and The Westin. The 5-star Conrad Hotel is located in the heart of Dublin, overlooking The National Concert Hall. The Westin, also a 5-star hotel, takes pride in its luxurious services and features.

Completing the top three is Randles Hotel in Killarney, sitting comfortably in third place with an index score of seventeen.

Dromhall Hotel in Killarney claims fourth spot with an index score of nineteen, whilst The Highlands Hotel in Donegal rounds out the top five with a total index score of twenty.

Ireland's most popular dog-friendly hotels: