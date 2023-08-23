Paladar in Co Cork was named Ireland's Bar of the Year at the 2023 Bar of The Year Awards ceremony which was hosted earlier this week.
Paladar, which also scooped prizes in the Best Designed Bar / Inside Space, Best Newcomer, and Cocktail Bar of the Year categories, said it was "thrilled" with the awards.
The Latin American-inspired cocktail bar and kitchen opened its doors in Cork City last October.
Its cocktail menu, designed by award-winning bar manager Oisín Wolfe and his team, features classics like mojitos and margaritas, as well as creative concoctions like the Funky Kingston and the Quechuan Spritz.
At the Bar of The Year Awards ceremony on Monday night, the most exceptional bars in Ireland were recognized and celebrated for their extraordinary contributions to the hospitality industry.
These establishments, organizers said, have elevated the art of mixology, ambiance, and service, captivating patrons with unforgettable experiences.
After rigorous evaluation and deliberation by an esteemed panel of industry experts, only the best in the industry were crowned winners.
Amongst many other winners on the night, Bar No 23. at The Merrion Hotel in Co Dublin took home Gold for "Five Star Hotel Bar of the Year" Sponsored by London Essence, while BAR 1661 took home Gold for "Innovative Bar of the Year" Sponsored by Istil 38.
The winners were announced on Monday, August 21 at a gala awards ceremony hosted by Anton Savage at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.
Bar of the Year 2023 Winners
5 Star Hotel Bar of the Year, Sponsored by London Essence
- Gold Winner - Bar No 23. at The Merrion Hotel, Co Dublin
- Silver Winner - The Courtyard Bar at Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, Co Kildare
- Bronze Winner - The Sidecar Bar at The Westbury, Co Dublin
Bar Food of the Year
- Gold Winner - Blake's Bar Galway, Co Galway
- Silver Winner- The Blue Haven Kinsale, Co Cork
- Bronze Winner - The Hideout, Co Kildare
Best Bar To Watch The Match, Sponsored by Sky Business
- Gold Winner - Woolshed Baa & Grill Cork, Co Cork
- Silver Winner - Dignam’s Bar, Co Monaghan
- Bronze Winner - Buskers On The Ball, Co Dublin
Best Designed Bar / Inside Space
- Gold Winner - The Montenotte Hotel, Co Cork
- Silver Winner - The Gables, Co Dublin
- Bronze Winner - Paladar, Co Cork
Best Live Entertainment Bar
- Gold Winner - The Porter House, Co Mayo
- Silver Winner - The Blue Haven Kinsale, Co Cork
- Bronze Winner - O’Donoghue Public House, Co Kerry
Best NewCo mer
- Gold Winner - Paladar, Co Cork
- Silver Winner - Kodiak, Co Dublin
- Bronze Winner - The Gables, Co Dublin
Best Value Pub
- Gold Winner - Oasis Bar, Co Donegal
- Silver Winner - The Black Forge Inn, Co Dublin
City Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Schweppes
- Gold Winner - Left Bank, Co Kilkenny
- Silver Winner - Lemon & Duke, Co Dublin
- Bronze Winner - The Front Door Pub, Co Galway
Co cktail Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Maker's Mark
- Gold Winner - BAR 1661, Co Dublin
- Silver Winner - Paladar, Co Cork
- Bronze Winner - 9 Below, Co Dublin
Craft Bar of the Year
- Gold Winner - Caribou, Co Galway
- Silver Winner - Lock 13 Brewpub, Co Kildare
- Bronze Winner - Impala, Co Cork
Gastro Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Classic Drinks
- Gold Winner - The Dew Drop Inn & Brewhouse, Co Kildare
- Silver Winner - Monks, Co Clare
- Bronze Winner - Russells Seafood Bar, Doolin, Co Clare
Gin Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Xin Gin
- Gold Winner - Andy’s Bar Monaghan, Co Monaghan
- Silver Winner - Tigh Nora, Co Galway
- Bronze Winner - HYDE Bar & Gin Parlour, Co Galway
Hotel Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Tia Maria
- Gold Winner - HYDE Bar, Co Galway
- Silver Winner - The Montenotte Hotel, Co Cork
- Bronze Winner - Dunes Bar & Bistro at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Co Cork
Innovative Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Istil 38
- Gold Winner - BAR 1661, Co Dublin
- Silver Winner - Nevins Newfield Inn, Co Mayo
- Bronze Winner - Cask, Co Cork
Late Bar / Nightclub of the Year
- Gold Winner - 37 Dawson Street, Co Dublin
- Silver Winner - r.i.o.t. Dublin, Co Dublin
- Bronze Winner - 1314 at Jerry Flannerys, Co Limerick
Local Bar of the Year, Sponsored by New Payment Innovation Limited
- Gold Winner - Dignam’s Bar, Co Monaghan
- Silver Winner - Peadars Bar Moate, Co Westmeath
- Bronze Winner - The Railway Tavern, Fahan, Co Donegal
Outside Space of the Year
- Gold Winner - House Dublin, Co Dublin
- Silver Winner - Kenny’s of Lucan, Co Dublin
- Bronze Winner - Nevins Newfield Inn, Co Mayo
Outstanding Customer Service Award, Sponsored by Co intreau
- Gold Winner - The Landmark, Co Dublin
- Silver Winner - Russell’s Saloon Gin Emporium, Co Louth
- Bronze Winner - Harrigan’s Bar & Grill, Co Kildare
Restaurant Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Co ole Swan
- Gold Winner - FIRE Steakhouse & Bar, Co Dublin
- Silver Winner - The Club At Goffs, Co Kildare
- Bronze Winner - Mama Yo, Co Dublin
Tourist Bar of the Year, Sponsored by QuickTips
- Gold Winner - The Brazen Head, Co Dublin
- Silver Winner - The Locke, Co Limerick
- Bronze Winner - Brass Fox Wicklow, Co Wicklow
Traditional Bar of the Year
- Gold Winner - The Stag’s Head, Co Dublin
- Silver Winner - Gracie’s Bar, Co Sligo
- Bronze Winner - The Brazen Head, Co Dublin
Visitor Attraction of the Year, Sponsored by Excel Recruitment
- Gold Winner - Roe & Co Distillery, Co Dublin
- Silver Winner - Lock 13 Brewpub, Co Kildare
- Bronze Winner - The Black Forge Inn, Co Dublin
Whiskey Bar Of The Year, Sponsored by Roe & Co
- Gold Winner - The Shelbourne Bar Cork, Co Cork
- Silver Winner - Sonny Molloy’s Irish Whiskey Bar, Co Galway
- Bronze Winner - Co stigan’s Pub, Co Cork
Pub Group of the Year, Sponsored by Alliance Ireland
- Gold Winner - Nola Clan
Staff Personality of the Year
- Ian Murray
Bar Manager of the Year
- Co nor Moloney
People's Choice Award
- Dublin - The Black Forge, Co Dublin
- Leinster - The Hideout, Co Kildare
- Munster - The Locke, Co Limerick
- Co nnacht / Ulster - McHughs Bar, Co Leitrim
- Overall Winner - The Locke, Co Limerick
Judges Choice
- Winner - Jimmy Rabbittes
Gail Co tter Special ReCo gnition Award
- Winner - Mary Kerrigan, Clayton Hotel Burlington Road
Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Licensing World
- Winner - Paladar
