Paladar in Co Cork was named Ireland's Bar of the Year at the 2023 Bar of The Year Awards ceremony which was hosted earlier this week.

Paladar, which also scooped prizes in the Best Designed Bar / Inside Space, Best Newcomer, and Cocktail Bar of the Year categories, said it was "thrilled" with the awards.

The Latin American-inspired cocktail bar and kitchen opened its doors in Cork City last October.

Its cocktail menu, designed by award-winning bar manager Oisín Wolfe and his team, features classics like mojitos and margaritas, as well as creative concoctions like the Funky Kingston and the Quechuan Spritz.

Thrilled to take home the big one last night at the Bar of the Year Awards🏆 Co ngrats to all the winners. We want to... Posted by Paladar on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

At the Bar of The Year Awards ceremony on Monday night, the most exceptional bars in Ireland were recognized and celebrated for their extraordinary contributions to the hospitality industry.

These establishments, organizers said, have elevated the art of mixology, ambiance, and service, captivating patrons with unforgettable experiences.

After rigorous evaluation and deliberation by an esteemed panel of industry experts, only the best in the industry were crowned winners.

Amongst many other winners on the night, Bar No 23. at The Merrion Hotel in Co Dublin took home Gold for "Five Star Hotel Bar of the Year" Sponsored by London Essence, while BAR 1661 took home Gold for "Innovative Bar of the Year" Sponsored by Istil 38.

The winners were announced on Monday, August 21 at a gala awards ceremony hosted by Anton Savage at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

Bar of the Year 2023 ​Winners

5 Star Hotel Bar of the Year, Sponsored by London Essence

Gold Winner - Bar No 23. at The Merrion Hotel, Co Dublin

Silver Winner - The Courtyard Bar at Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, Co Kildare

Bronze Winner - The Sidecar Bar at The Westbury, Co Dublin

Bar Food of the Year

Gold Winner - Blake's Bar Galway, Co Galway

Silver Winner- The Blue Haven Kinsale, Co Cork

Bronze Winner - The Hideout, Co Kildare

Best Bar To Watch The Match, Sponsored by Sky Business

Gold Winner - Woolshed Baa & Grill Cork, Co Cork

Silver Winner - Dignam’s Bar, Co Monaghan

Bronze Winner - Buskers On The Ball, Co Dublin

Best Designed Bar / Inside Space

Gold Winner - The Montenotte Hotel, Co Cork

Silver Winner - The Gables, Co Dublin

Bronze Winner - Paladar, Co Cork

Best Live Entertainment Bar

Gold Winner - The Porter House, Co Mayo

Silver Winner - The Blue Haven Kinsale, Co Cork

Bronze Winner - O’Donoghue Public House, Co Kerry

Best NewCo mer

Gold Winner - Paladar, Co Cork

Silver Winner - Kodiak, Co Dublin

Bronze Winner - The Gables, Co Dublin

Best Value Pub

Gold Winner - Oasis Bar, Co Donegal

Silver Winner - The Black Forge Inn, Co Dublin

City Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Schweppes

Gold Winner - Left Bank, Co Kilkenny

Silver Winner - Lemon & Duke, Co Dublin

Bronze Winner - The Front Door Pub, Co Galway

Co cktail Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Maker's Mark

Gold Winner - BAR 1661, Co Dublin

Silver Winner - Paladar, Co Cork

Bronze Winner - 9 Below, Co Dublin

Craft Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - Caribou, Co Galway

Silver Winner - Lock 13 Brewpub, Co Kildare

Bronze Winner - Impala, Co Cork

Gastro Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Classic Drinks

Gold Winner - The Dew Drop Inn & Brewhouse, Co Kildare

Silver Winner - Monks, Co Clare

Bronze Winner - Russells Seafood Bar, Doolin, Co Clare

Gin Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Xin Gin

Gold Winner - Andy’s Bar Monaghan, Co Monaghan

Silver Winner - Tigh Nora, Co Galway

Bronze Winner - HYDE Bar & Gin Parlour, Co Galway

Hotel Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Tia Maria

Gold Winner - HYDE Bar, Co Galway

Silver Winner - The Montenotte Hotel, Co Cork

Bronze Winner - Dunes Bar & Bistro at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Co Cork

Innovative Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Istil 38

Gold Winner - BAR 1661, Co Dublin

Silver Winner - Nevins Newfield Inn, Co Mayo

Bronze Winner - Cask, Co Cork

Late Bar / Nightclub of the Year

Gold Winner - 37 Dawson Street, Co Dublin

Silver Winner - r.i.o.t. Dublin, Co Dublin

Bronze Winner - 1314 at Jerry Flannerys, Co Limerick

Local Bar of the Year, Sponsored by New Payment Innovation Limited

Gold Winner - Dignam’s Bar, Co Monaghan

Silver Winner - Peadars Bar Moate, Co Westmeath

Bronze Winner - The Railway Tavern, Fahan, Co Donegal

Outside Space of the Year

Gold Winner - House Dublin, Co Dublin

Silver Winner - Kenny’s of Lucan, Co Dublin

Bronze Winner - Nevins Newfield Inn, Co Mayo

Outstanding Customer Service Award, Sponsored by Co intreau

Gold Winner - The Landmark, Co Dublin

Silver Winner - Russell’s Saloon Gin Emporium, Co Louth

Bronze Winner - Harrigan’s Bar & Grill, Co Kildare

Restaurant Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Co ole Swan

Gold Winner - FIRE Steakhouse & Bar, Co Dublin

Silver Winner - The Club At Goffs, Co Kildare

Bronze Winner - Mama Yo, Co Dublin

Tourist Bar of the Year, Sponsored by QuickTips

Gold Winner - The Brazen Head, Co Dublin

Silver Winner - The Locke, Co Limerick

Bronze Winner - Brass Fox Wicklow, Co Wicklow

Traditional Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - The Stag’s Head, Co Dublin

Silver Winner - Gracie’s Bar, Co Sligo

Bronze Winner - The Brazen Head, Co Dublin

Visitor Attraction of the Year, Sponsored by Excel Recruitment

Gold Winner - Roe & Co Distillery, Co Dublin

Silver Winner - Lock 13 Brewpub, Co Kildare

Bronze Winner - The Black Forge Inn, Co Dublin

Whiskey Bar Of The Year, Sponsored by Roe & Co

Gold Winner - The Shelbourne Bar Cork, Co Cork

Silver Winner - Sonny Molloy’s Irish Whiskey Bar, Co Galway

Bronze Winner - Co stigan’s Pub, Co Cork

Pub Group of the Year, Sponsored by Alliance Ireland

Gold Winner - Nola Clan

Staff Personality of the Year

Ian Murray

Bar Manager of the Year

Co nor Moloney

People's Choice Award

Dublin - The Black Forge, Co Dublin

Leinster - The Hideout, Co Kildare

Munster - The Locke, Co Limerick

Co nnacht / Ulster - McHughs Bar, Co Leitrim

Overall Winner - The Locke, Co Limerick



Judges Choice

Winner - Jimmy Rabbittes

Gail Co tter Special ReCo gnition Award

Winner - Mary Kerrigan, Clayton Hotel Burlington Road

Bar of the Year, Sponsored by Licensing World