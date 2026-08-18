The Heaney-Miłosz Residency, a writer-in-residence programme celebrating the friendship between Nobel Laureates Seamus Heaney and Czesław Miłosz, is now open for applications.

The Heaney-Miłosz Residency offers the chance for an emerging or mid-career writer – resident on the island of Ireland or an Irish citizen living abroad – to spend up to six weeks next year in the city of Kraków, Poland.

For the first time, the Residency is now open to applications from Irish citizens living abroad. Following a competitive selection process, the selected writer will stay in the apartment adjacent to former home of Polish poet and writer, Czesław Miłosz (Bogusławskiego Street). The resident will also have the opportunity to visit Miłosz's apartment.

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First launched in 2022, the Residency is a partnership between the Estate of Seamus Heaney, the Kraków Festival Office (KBF), and the Irish Embassy in Poland. Further details on the application process can be found here. The deadline for applications is Monday 28 September 2026.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, said: “The Heaney-Miłosz Residency remembers two Nobel Laureates and celebrates the enduring ties between Irish and Polish literature.

“The Residency has been an enriching experience for Irish writers over the past few years. We hope that our next writer-in-residence will continue to grow the connections between Poland and Ireland.”

Catherine Heaney, of the Estate of Seamus Heaney, said: “We are delighted to support this brilliant initiative with our partners at the Irish Embassy in Poland and KBF. Building on the success of Alice Lyons and Nidhi Zak/Aria Eipe, the Residency will provide another writer with valuable time and space to devote to their work, while allowing them to engage in the rich cultural life of Krakow, a city that meant so much to my father.”

Carolina Pietyra, Director of KBF, the operator of the Kraków UNESCO City of Literature programme said: “The Heaney–Miłosz Residency stands as a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of two of the twentieth century’s influential Nobel Laureates, whose work continues to inspire successive generations of writers.

“As KBF, the operator of the Kraków UNESCO City of Literature programme, we are proud to have welcomed Irish authors to Kraków over the past several years. The residency provides them with a unique opportunity not only to develop their own creative practice, but also to immerse themselves in the literary heritage of two extraordinary poets whose works continue to foster dialogue across cultures.”

The Residency will provide a chosen writer with the space and time to develop their work in the beautiful surroundings of Kraków city.

During the residency period, the writer will have the opportunity to take part in a variety of events and meetings with representatives of the creative and literary community in Kraków.

Further information on the Heaney-Miłosz Residency is available here: https://www.ireland.ie/en/poland/the-heaney-milosz-residency/