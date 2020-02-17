A March 2020, County Tyrone Society of New York dinner dance, celebrating the group's 130th, will be held in honor of The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

This year, 2020, is the 130th anniversary of the County Tyrone Society of New York. To celebrate the special occasion the group will host a dinner dance including entertainment from The Diddly Idols.

The guests of honor will be Mickey Coleman and Erin Loughran-Coleman, while also in attendance will be Colin and Eithne Bell, the founders of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which will be the benefactor of the event. Also in attendance will be the two-time All-Ireland winner and captain of the 2003 winning Tyrone team, Peter Canavan.

The County Tyrone Society of New York dinner dance will take place on March 7, 2020, at Leonard's of Great Neck.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

The special guests of the night will be Colin and Eithne Bell, parents of the late Kevin Bell and the Founders of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. The trust is a family-run charity and was set up following the tragic death of their son, Kevin, in New York in 2013.

The mission of the trust is to help other families who lose loved ones in sudden or tragic circumstances abroad. To date, the charity has helped over 850 families and have arranged repatriations to almost every county in Ireland.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Guests of honor Mickey Coleman and Erin Loughran-Coleman

Mickey Coleman, the guests of honor, hails from Ardboe and was a member of the Tyrone All-Ireland winning team in 2003. Coleman is not only a songwriter but also an accomplished guitar and banjo player. His wife, Erin, who is also an accomplished fiddle, tin whistle, and banjo player, owns and is a teacher at the Erin Loughran School of Irish Music and Arts. The school has two locations based in the Bronx and Rockland County. Erin and her students travel annually from New York to Ireland to compete in the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann.

For more information and tickets call Bernadette Fitzpatrick at (239) 560-7825 or Susan McSorley at (347) 626-9153 or email tyronedance2020@gmail.com or countytyronesocietyny@hotmail.com