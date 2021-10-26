Held exclusively for students in Canada and the USA who are looking to earn a postgraduate degree, the Study in Ireland Virtual Fair offers a unique chance for them to meet Ireland’s top universities and colleges.

When it comes to choosing a university for a postgraduate degree, look no farther than Ireland. The countries best institutions are ranked in the top 5% globally and the small island has produced one of the brightest and best-educated populations in the world.

To make it easier for students and young adults seeking a top postgraduate degree program, the government of Ireland is running a free and exclusive online event dedicated to Americans and Canadians looking for Postgraduate study opportunities.

At the Study in Ireland Virtual Fair, students can engage privately with the best Universities in Ireland via video chat as well as join live seminars and discover all the perks of earning a postgraduate degree and working in Ireland.

The Study in Ireland Virtual Postgraduate Fair: Canada & USA takes place on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

10am - 2pm (PDT) | 11am - 3pm (MDT) | 1pm - 5pm (EDT)

You can learn more and register for free here.

During the event, Americans and Canadians can expect a warm welcome and enjoy private conversations with representatives from universities, colleges, and the Irish government. They can use this time to get instant advice and ask any question about the application process, research opportunities, work experience, and what it’s like to live in Ireland.

The list of exhibiting institutions includes world-class universities and colleges offering postgraduate programs in technology, economics, engineering, science, entertainment, the arts, and includes University College Dublin, University College Cork, University of Limerick, RCSI University of Medicine, and Health Sciences, and much more.

Given the importance of gaining work experience while studying, Ireland has flexible policies that allow foreign students to dive into the world of work. Full-time students can work up to 20 hours per week and upon graduation, Americans and Canadians can work full time in Ireland for two years thanks to the country’s generous “stay back visa” option.

Ireland is also rife with opportunities for postdoc research, networking, and employment. Known as the "Silicon Valley of Europe", Ireland is home to over 1,000 multinational companies including some of the biggest brands in the world such as Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pfizer, and Microsoft – to name but a few.

“With so much competition in today’s job market, students are looking for an educational experience which will not only help them stand out with future employers, but also provide them with a network to turn to for advice, contacts, and a heads up on job openings,” says Sara Dart, Senior Vice President at Education in Ireland.

“For an American or Canadian to have studied in Ireland, they’ll have a completely different perspective to offer future employers plus a global network to lean on. Those kinds of advantages produce a lifetime of returns.”

Don't let the opportunity of a lifetime pass you by! Visit Study in Ireland's website for more information. On the site, you will find a complete list of all the participating institutions and the schedule of live seminars which will take place throughout the event.

Participation in the Study in Ireland Virtual Fair is free of charge but students must register in advance online.

You can also follow Study in Ireland on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.